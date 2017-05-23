Baseball

Season Record (14-10, SCCAL 5-7)

Coach: Jason Biancardi

St Francis 5 – Aptos 4 (May 10, A*)

Santa Cruz 5 – Aptos 4 (may 9, A*)

Aptos 10 – Scotts Valley 1 (May 5, A*)

Aptos 10 – St. Francis 1 (May 2, H*)

SLV 10 – Aptos 1 (Apr 28, A*)

Softball

Season Record: (8-16, SCCAL 6-6)

Coach: Phil Rojas

Aptos 13 – Soquel 3 (May 11, H*)

St Francis 10 – Aptos 2 (May 9, A*)

Soquel 11 – Aptos 1 (May 8, A*)

Aptos 7 – St Francis 6 (May 5, H*)

Aptos 11 – Harbor 0 (May 4, H*)

Aptos 4 – Santa Cruz 1 (Apr 27, A*)

Boys Volleyball

Season Record: (19-6, SCCAL 12-2)

Coach: Jacob Landel

CCS D-II Playoffs

Carmel def Aptos (25-15, 25-14, 25-21) (May 11, Qtrs)

Aptos def Pajaro Valley (25-14, 25-17, 20-25, 26-28, 15-10) (May 9)

Aptos Stats: Kacey Losik 22 kills, 23 assists, 7 aces; Jayson Guy 13 kills; Jordan Notari 13 kills; Christian Segura 27 digs; Michael Spinelli 29 assists

SCCAL Tournament

Pacific Collegiate def Aptos (25-19, 25-16, 18-25, 22-25, 15-12) (May 5, Finals)

Aptos def Mount Madonna (25-18, 25-17, 28-25, 25-22) (May 4)

Aptos Stats: Kacey Losik 12 kills, 11 assists, 6 digs, 2 blocks; Jordan Notari 8 kills; Noah Eitzen 6 kills; Christian Segura 10 digs; Michael Spinelli 20 assists

Aptos def Santa Cruz (25-11, 25-21, 25-11) (Apr 28, H*)

Aptos Stats: Kacey Losik 9 kills, 7 assists, 5 aces, 6 digs, 3 blocks; Jayson Guy 7 kills, 6 digs; Bryce Edwards 9 assists; Michael Spinelli 11 assists

Aptos def Harbor (25-23, 26-16, 25-19) (Apr 26, H*)

Aptos Stats: Kacey Losik 11 kills, 12 assists, 3 blocks; Jayson Guy 10 kills, 1 block; Jordan Notari 6 kills; Michael Spinelli 18 assists; Christian Segura 7 digs

Boys Golf

Season Record: (14-0-1)

Coach: Jamie Townsend

CCS Region 1

Laguna Seca Golf Ranch (Par 71) (May 9)

Aptos finished 11th with 411: Max Meltzer 73; Adam McDonald and Johnny Staka tied for 56th with 83; Drew Stillwell tied for 62nd with 85; Noah Clarke 87; Cole DeFrancesco 91.

SCCAL Boys Golf Championship

Aptos: 2nd place Max Meltzer (75); 4th place Adam McDonald (78); 5th (Tied) Drew Stillwell (84)

Boys Tennis

Season Record: (12-1, SCCAL 9-1)

Coach: Rich Taylor

SCCAL Boys Tennis Tournament

Aptos: 1st Singles Kourosh Safari (Jr); 1st Doubles Jackson Ward (Sr) and Carter Bond (So)

CoEd Lacrosse

Season Record: (14-5)

Coach: David Rosenow

MTAL Tournament Playoffs

Scotts Valley 13 – Aptos 3 (May 10, Semis)

Aptos 10, San Benito 9 (May 9, Qtrs)

Aptos 15 – Christopher 5 (May 1, A*)

Aptos 11 – Santa Cruz 8 (Apr 26, A*)