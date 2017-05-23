Baseball
Season Record (14-10, SCCAL 5-7)
Coach: Jason Biancardi
St Francis 5 – Aptos 4 (May 10, A*)
Santa Cruz 5 – Aptos 4 (may 9, A*)
Aptos 10 – Scotts Valley 1 (May 5, A*)
Aptos 10 – St. Francis 1 (May 2, H*)
SLV 10 – Aptos 1 (Apr 28, A*)
Softball
Season Record: (8-16, SCCAL 6-6)
Coach: Phil Rojas
Aptos 13 – Soquel 3 (May 11, H*)
St Francis 10 – Aptos 2 (May 9, A*)
Soquel 11 – Aptos 1 (May 8, A*)
Aptos 7 – St Francis 6 (May 5, H*)
Aptos 11 – Harbor 0 (May 4, H*)
Aptos 4 – Santa Cruz 1 (Apr 27, A*)
Boys Volleyball
Season Record: (19-6, SCCAL 12-2)
Coach: Jacob Landel
CCS D-II Playoffs
Carmel def Aptos (25-15, 25-14, 25-21) (May 11, Qtrs)
Aptos def Pajaro Valley (25-14, 25-17, 20-25, 26-28, 15-10) (May 9)
Aptos Stats: Kacey Losik 22 kills, 23 assists, 7 aces; Jayson Guy 13 kills; Jordan Notari 13 kills; Christian Segura 27 digs; Michael Spinelli 29 assists
SCCAL Tournament
Pacific Collegiate def Aptos (25-19, 25-16, 18-25, 22-25, 15-12) (May 5, Finals)
Aptos def Mount Madonna (25-18, 25-17, 28-25, 25-22) (May 4)
Aptos Stats: Kacey Losik 12 kills, 11 assists, 6 digs, 2 blocks; Jordan Notari 8 kills; Noah Eitzen 6 kills; Christian Segura 10 digs; Michael Spinelli 20 assists
Aptos def Santa Cruz (25-11, 25-21, 25-11) (Apr 28, H*)
Aptos Stats: Kacey Losik 9 kills, 7 assists, 5 aces, 6 digs, 3 blocks; Jayson Guy 7 kills, 6 digs; Bryce Edwards 9 assists; Michael Spinelli 11 assists
Aptos def Harbor (25-23, 26-16, 25-19) (Apr 26, H*)
Aptos Stats: Kacey Losik 11 kills, 12 assists, 3 blocks; Jayson Guy 10 kills, 1 block; Jordan Notari 6 kills; Michael Spinelli 18 assists; Christian Segura 7 digs
Boys Golf
Season Record: (14-0-1)
Coach: Jamie Townsend
CCS Region 1
Laguna Seca Golf Ranch (Par 71) (May 9)
Aptos finished 11th with 411: Max Meltzer 73; Adam McDonald and Johnny Staka tied for 56th with 83; Drew Stillwell tied for 62nd with 85; Noah Clarke 87; Cole DeFrancesco 91.
SCCAL Boys Golf Championship
Aptos: 2nd place Max Meltzer (75); 4th place Adam McDonald (78); 5th (Tied) Drew Stillwell (84)
Boys Tennis
Season Record: (12-1, SCCAL 9-1)
Coach: Rich Taylor
SCCAL Boys Tennis Tournament
Aptos: 1st Singles Kourosh Safari (Jr); 1st Doubles Jackson Ward (Sr) and Carter Bond (So)
CoEd Lacrosse
Season Record: (14-5)
Coach: David Rosenow
MTAL Tournament Playoffs
Scotts Valley 13 – Aptos 3 (May 10, Semis)
Aptos 10, San Benito 9 (May 9, Qtrs)
Aptos 15 – Christopher 5 (May 1, A*)
Aptos 11 – Santa Cruz 8 (Apr 26, A*)