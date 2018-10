Aptos High School Scoreboard: Late September 2018

Football

Aptos Season Record: (4-0, League 1-0)

Coach: Randy Blankenship

Aptos 42 – San Benito (Hol.) 20 (Sep 21, H*)

Aptos Stats: Rushing; Hunter Matys 13 Carries, 121 Yds, 2 TDs; Marcos Reyes 16 Carries, 109 Yds, 2 TDs; Josh Powell 12 Carries, 73 Yds; Bubba Gallardo 5 Carries, 46 Yds, 1 TD.

Water Polo

Aptos Girls Season Record: (9-3, PCAL Gabilan Division 4-1)

Coach: Mark Knapp

Aptos def Christopher (G.) (16-3) (Sep 24, H*)

Game highlights: Kristen Malone 3 goals, 3 assists, 7 steals; Jordan Wagner: 4 goals, 3 assists, 5 steals; Jesse Chamberlain: 2 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals, Kelly Taylor: 6 goals, 2 steals.

Aptos def SLV (20-3) (Sep 19, A*)

Game highlights: Kristen Malone 5 goals, 7 assists; Kelly Taylor: 4 goals, 5 assists; Jordan Wagner: 3 goals, 4 assists; Harlow Sairs 3 goals; Jessie Chamberlain 3 goals

Aptos def Salinas (12-5) (Sep 17, A*)

Game highlights: Aptos HS built up a 10-1 halftime lead and never looked back. Coach Knapp asked his team to come out fast, which they did by scoring seven goals in the first quarter. Leading the way with four goals each were Kelly Taylor and Kristin Malone. Jordan Wagner added 3 goals along with 3 assists.

Aptos Boys Season Record: (PCAL Gabilan Division 1-3)

Coach: Cody Gilbert

Robert Louis Stevenson (Pebble Beach) def Aptos (12-11) (Sep 19, Away*)

Aptos def Salinas (12-0) (Sep 17, Away*)

Soquel def Aptos (12-6) (Sep 12, Away*)

Girls Volleyball

Aptos Season Record: (10-6, League 2-1)

Coach: Lake Merchen

Aptos def SLV (3-0) (Sep 20, A*)

Aptos Stats: Peyton Dueck 10 Kills, 8 Digs, 2 Aces; Alana Patyk-Randa 25 Assists, 6 Digs, 2 Aces

Aptos def Harbor (3-1) (Sep 18, H*)

Aptos Stats: Jillian Rodriguez 18 Kills, 17 Digs, 2 Blocks; Peyton Dueck 18 Kills, 13 Digs; Natalia Ackerman 8 Kills, 2 Blocks; Emilia Jeffe 7 Kills, 4 Blocks; Gabby Giuffre 7 Digs; Alana Patyk-Randa 38 Assists, 16 Digs,

Soquel def Aptos (3-1) (Sep 13, H*)

Girls Varsity Tennis

Aptos Season Record (3-4, League 1-2)

Coach: Linda Hitchcock

Soquel def Aptos (5-2) (Sep 25, A*)

Scotts Valley def Aptos (4-3) (Sep 20, H*)

Aptos def Harbor (6-1) (Sep 18, H*)

Roseville def Aptos (4-3) (Sep 14, H)