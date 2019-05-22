Varsity Record: 10-5-0 (League: 19-6-1)
Coach Jason Biancardi
April 23 vs Scotts Valley L 2-6
April 24 at North Salinas W 15-7
April 25 at Scotts Valley W 7-6
April 30 vs Harbor W 5-1
May 1 at North Monterey W 12-4
May 3 at Harbor W 3-2
May 7 at Santa Cruz L 1-10
May 9 at North Monterey W 9-2
May 10 vs Santa Cruz L 1-2
Softball
Varsity Record: 9-3-0 (League: 11-6-0)
Coach Phil Rojas
April 23 at Harbor W 12-0
April 25 vs Soquel L 7-14
April 30 at San Lorenzo Valley L 1-2
May 2 vs Santa Cruz W 14-1
May 6 at Scotts Valley W 16-1