Baseball

Varsity Record: 10-5-0 (League: 19-6-1)

Coach Jason Biancardi

April 23 vs Scotts Valley L 2-6

April 24 at North Salinas W 15-7

April 25 at Scotts Valley W 7-6

April 30 vs Harbor W 5-1

May 1 at North Monterey W 12-4

May 3 at Harbor W 3-2

May 7 at Santa Cruz L 1-10

May 9 at North Monterey W 9-2

May 10 vs Santa Cruz L 1-2

Softball

Varsity Record: 9-3-0 (League: 11-6-0)

Coach Phil Rojas

April 23 at Harbor W 12-0

April 25 vs Soquel L 7-14

April 30 at San Lorenzo Valley L 1-2

May 2 vs Santa Cruz W 14-1

May 6 at Scotts Valley W 16-1