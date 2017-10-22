Aptos High School Scoreboard

Football

Season Record (4-2, League 3-0)

Coach: Randy Blankenship

Aptos 56 – N. Salinas 7 (Oct 6, H*)

Aptos 47 – Seaside 28 (Sep 29, A*)

Girls Volleyball

Season Record: (9-7, League 9-2)

Coach: Ashley Tennant

Aptos def Harbor 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-15) (Oct 17, H*)

Aptos Stats: Jillian Rodriguez 10 Kills; Braelynn Westjohn 4 Kills; Abby Saxton 4 Kills; Chloe Manor 15 Assists

Aptos def Soquel 3-2 (25-18, 19-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13) (Oct 12, H*)

Aptos Stats: Jillian Rodriguez 16 Kills, 13 Digs; Abby Saxton 8 Kills, 2 Blocks; Maddie Smith 7 Kills; Dani Hewitt 17 Assists, 12 Digs; Dana Foley 4 Aces; Chloe Manor 16 Assists; Peyton Dueck 18 Digs

Aptos def St. Francis 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-20) (Oct 10, A*)

Aptos def Santa Cruz 3-1 (20-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-4) (Oct 5, H*)

Aptos def Scotts Valley 3-0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-17) (Oct 3, A*)

Aptos def Mt. Madonna 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-20) (Sep 28, H*)

Aptos def San Lorenzo Valley 3-1 (25-13, 15-25, 25-12, 25-9) (Sep 26, H*)

Water Polo

Girls Season Record: (14-3, League 10-3)

Coach: Mark Knapp

Aptos 9 – Carmel 2 (Oct 17, A*)

Aptos High School earned a 9-2 win against Carmel HS improving their MBL G-Div record to 10 wins and 1 loss. Jordan Wagner 4 goals, 3 steals, 1 assist; Kristen Malone 3 assists, 6 steals, 1 goal

Aptos 16 – San Lorenzo Valley 7 (Oct 12, H*)

Mariners with a convincing 16 – 7 league victory over SLV. Kelly Taylor 6 goals; Skyler Poulos 4 goals; Kristen Malone & Jordan Wagner 4 assists each

Aptos 6 – Salinas 5 (Oct 10, A*)

Aptos squeaked by Salinas 6-5 with their third straight 1-goal win. They came back from a 3-5 deficit while holding the Cowboys scoreless throughout the 4th quarter, Kristen Malone scored the tying goal at 1:40 min left then Jordan Wagner hammered home the winner with 54 seconds remaining in the game.

Aptos 10 – Christopher 9 (Oct 5, A*)

Aptos pulled a 2nd consecutive one-goal win defeating Christopher HS 10-9. Kelly Taylor 5 goals with the winner at 1:48 min left in the game; Kristen Malone 2 goals, 3 assists, 5 steals

Aptos 6 – Santa Cruz 5 (Oct 3, H*)

Maya Brosig scored the deciding goal with just 13 seconds left in the game. The first half ended in a 1 -1 tie. In the final thirty-eight seconds, the Mariners earned an ejection and called a timeout. With Aptos a player up, their first shot hit the crossbar but Brosig scooped the rebound for the winning goal. Kristin Malone 2 goals, 2 assists

Boys Season Record: (5-12, League 2-8)

Coach: Cody Gilbert

Carmel 5 – Aptos 3 (Oct 17, A*)

Stevenson 8 – Aptos 5 (Oct 12, H*)

Christopher 10 – Aptos 7 (Oct 5, A*)

Santa Cruz 15 – Aptos 5 (Oct 3, H*)

Soquel 11 – Aptos 4 (Sep 26, A*)

Girls Golf

Season Record: (6-0)

Coach: Bill Tsudama

Aptos def Santa Cruz 158-172 (Oct 10*)

Seascape Golf Club; 6 holes, par 25, 2018 yards

Aptos Scores: Amanda Fort – 34 (Medalist); Megan Eldredge – 36; Gianna Marinshaw – 44; Italia Riccabona – 44; Samantha Castaneda – 46

Aptos def Harbor 137-164 (Oct 5)

DeLaveaga Golf Course 6 holes, par 23, 1597 yards

Aptos Scores: Megan Eldredge – 31 (Medalist); Italia Riccabona – 34; Amanda Fort – 36; Gianna Marinshaw – 36; Samantha Castaneda – 41

Aptos def Scotts Valley 151-170 (Oct 3)

Seascape Golf Club 6 holes, par 25, 2018 yards

Aptos Scores: Amanda Fort – 31 (Medalist); Megan Eldredge – 34; Gianna Marinshaw – 38; Samantha Castaneda – 48

Aptos def San Lorenzo Valley 169-190

Seascape Golf Club 6 holes, par 25, 2018 yards

Aptos Scores: Gianna Marinshaw – 39 (Medalist); Megan Eldredge – 40; Samantha Castaneda – 45; Italia Riccabona – 45

Girls Varsity Tennis

Season Record (12-0)

Coach: Linda Hitchcock

Aptos def SLV (7-0) (Oct 17, A*)

Aptos def St Francis (7-0) (Oct 12, A*)

Aptos def Harbor (7-0) (Oct 10, H*)

Aptos def Scotts Valley (7-0) (Oct 5, H*)

Aptos def Soquel (7-0) (Oct 3, A*)

(*League Match)