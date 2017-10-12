Football

Aptos Season Record (2-2, League 1-0)

Coach: Randy Blankenship

Aptos 35 – Palma 13 (Sep 22, A*)

Aptos Stats : 1st Downs 20; Rushing Yds 355, Atts 60; Passing Yds 45, Comp-Atts- Int 3-8-1; Penalties-Yds, 9-90

Rushing: Marco Reyes 30 carries for 217 yds 2 TDs; Josh Powell 19 carries for 83 yds; Will Murphy 5 carries for 39 yds 1 TD; Angel Aparicio 2 carries for 14 yds; Hunter Matys 2 carries for 7 yds 1 TD

Passing: Matys 2-5 for 28 yds 1 int; Aparicio1-3 for 17 yds

Receiving: Blake Wheeler 2 for 28 yds; Bubba Gallardo 1 for 17 yds

Scoring: Reyes 10 yd run (Desmond Mendoza PA) 3rd Q; Murphy 8 yd run (Mendoza PA) 3rd Q; Matys 22 yd run (Mendoza PA) 4th Q; Shane Modena 46 yd Int Rtn (Mendoza PA) 4th Q; Reyes 17 yd run (Desmond Mendoza PA) 4th Q

Girls Volleyball

Aptos Season Record: (2-7, League 2-2)

Coach: Ashley Tennant

Harbor def Aptos (3-2) (25-23, 18-25, 25-16, 18-25, 15-11) (Sep 21, A*)

Aptos Stats: Dana Foley 12 Kills 10 Digs; Jillian Rodriguez 12 Kills 10 Digs; Braelynn Westjohn 5 Kills 2 Blocks; Abby Saxton 5 Kills 2 Blocks; Dani Hewitt 25 Assists; Chloe Manor 25 Assists; Cameron Dueck 22 Digs; Peyton Dueck 17 Digs

Soquel def Aptos (3-1) (25-20, 25-18, 18-25, 25-19) (Sep 19, A*)

Aptos Stats: Jillian Rodriguez 10 Kills; Braelynn Westjohn 5 Kills 2 Blocks; Peyton Dueck 17 Digs; Cameron Dueck 12 Digs

Aptos def St Francis (3-0) (25-21, 25-21, 25-12) (Sep 14, H*)

Aptos Stats: Jillian Rodriguez 13 Kills 4 Aces; Peyton Dueck 10 Digs; Cameron Dueck 10 Digs

Water Polo

Aptos Girls Season Record: (10-3, League 5-1)

Coach: Mark Knapp

Soquel 16 – Aptos 5 (Sep 26, H*)

Soquel Knights continued their dominance of MBL Gabilan Division with a 16 – 5 win over Aptos. Soquel in first place, Aptos second place. Mariner Highlights – Skylar Poulos 3 goals; Kristen Malone 2 goals.

Aptos 4 – Carmel 2 (Sep 21, H*)

The Aptos girls with a hard-fought 4 – 2 win over Carmel High. Leading the way for the Mariners was Kristen Malone, 2 goals, 1 assist, 4 steals with a goal apiece for Jordan Wagner and Skylar Poulos.

Aptos 12 San Lorenzo Valley 6 (Sep 19, A*)

Without one of their team leaders, Kristen Malone, the Aptos girls water polo team turned in a solid game, beating San Lorenzo Valley 12-6.

With 4 goals and 3 assists apiece – Jordan Wagner and Kelly Taylor. Maya Brosig, Skylar Poulos, Harlow Sairs each with 1 goal. Kaylee Pryor solid game in the cage with 10 saves.

Aptos 12 – Salinas 3 (Sep 14, H*)

Fiercely fought first half ended at 5 – 2 for the Mariners. Aptos pulled away, with a 12-3 win with some strong second half play. Mariner Highlights – Kristen Malone 4 goals, 3 assists 5 steals. Kelly Taylor scored 4 goals; Kaylee Pryor in goal with five saves.

Aptos Boys Season Record: (3-6, League 1-4)

Coach: Cody Gilbert

Carmel 15 – Aptos 9 (Sep 21, H*)

Stevenson 11 – Aptos 6 (Sep 19, A*)

Aptos Stats: 6 Goals, 25 Att, 1 Assists, 3 Steals, 12 Trnovrs, 6 Saves, 1 MPen

Aptos Scoring: Mathew Morse 3 Goals, 9 Att; Logan Schaefer 1 Goal, 2 Att; Kyle Suzuki 1 Goal, 1 Att; Cameron Wagner 1 goal, 6 Att

Salinas 12 – Aptos 8 (Sep 14, H*)

Aptos Stats: 8 Goals, 28 Att, 5 Assists, 8 Steals, 4 Trnovrs, 8 Saves, 3 MPen

Aptos Scoring: Beck Escalante 3 Goals, 8 Att; Mathew Morse 2 Goals, 6 Att; Logan Schaefer 1 Goal, 3 Att; Cameron Wagner 1 goal, 4 Att; Nowark Connor 1 Goal, 3 Att

Girls Varsity Golf

Coach: Bill Tsudama

Aptos def Santa Cruz 134-140 (Sep 21*)

DeLaveaga Golf Club • 6 holes, par 23, 1597 yards

Aptos Scores: Megan Eldredge – 28 (Medalist); Gianna Marinshaw – 31; Italia Riccabona – 35; Sam Castaneda – 40

Aptos def Harbor 122-141 (Sep 19*)

Seascape Golf Club • 6 holes, par 25, 2018 yards

Aptos Scores: Megan Eldredge – 36 (Medalist); Gianna Marinshaw – 42; Italia Riccabona – 44; Sam Castaneda – (46)

Girls Varsity Tennis

Aptos Season Record (7-0)

Coach: Linda Hitchcock

Aptos def Santa Cruz (7-0) (Sep 26, H*)

Aptos def SLV (7-0) (Sep 21, H*)

Aptos def St Francis (7-0) (Sep 17, H*)

Aptos def Harbor (7-0) (Sep 14, A*)

(*League Match)