Aptos High Presents: The Addams Family

Play Opens Saturday, October 27

By Grace Romeu, Sr. Aptos High Theatre Arts Dept., and Noel Smith

This year Aptos High is presenting the musical, The Addams Family, in the fall to coincide with Halloween. Drama teacher Stacy Aronovici directs the musical. Everyone knows the classic TV show and movie The Addams Family, but now you can see the family in a musical, too! The Addams Family is a musical comedy based on the characters created by Charles Addams and shows a ghoulish American family with a passion for all things macabre.

The original cartoons by Charles Addams originally appeared in The New Yorker between 1938 and 1988. The TV show premiered in 1964 followed by film and animated adaptations of this odd and unique family that includes Gomez and Morticia Addams, their children Wednesday and Pugsley, family members Uncle Fester and Grandmama, their butler Lurch, and the disembodied hand Thing.

In the Aptos High production Nico Viñuela-Yodar plays Gomez and Ruby Tennant stars as Morticia directed by Stacy Aronovici. Grace Romeu is the Addams’ daughter, Wednesday, with Alana Patyk-Randa as Uncle Fester and August Jonker as Pugsley. Also starring are Mikaela Murray as Grandmama and Hunter Crawford as the butler Lurch.

While there are many adaptations of The Addams Family, the musical is the first stage show based on the Charles Addams’ characters, with an original book written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. For almost 80 years the Addams Family has been captivating audiences and they continue their hilarious best in this musical comedy which premiered on Broadway in April 2010 featuring Nathan Lane as Gomez and Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia.

With a cast and crew of spooky ancestors, and a live orchestra… this show will be to die for. Performances will be held in the Performing Arts Center at Aptos High School.

Performance dates and times: Saturday, October 27 at 7 p.m., Sunday, October 28 at 2 p.m. (matinee), Thursday, November 1; Friday November 2; and Saturday November 3 all at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all performances are $8 for students (K-12) or seniors and $10 for adults. To reserve tickets online go to www.aptoshs.net for the link. Non-reserved tickets will be available at the door starting 30 minutes before show time.

There will be a preview performance on Thursday, October 25 at 7 p.m., with donations accepted at the door.