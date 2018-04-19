Aptos High Presents Cinderella

By Quinn Youngs

Coming this spring, Aptos High will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, a fun-filled spin on the classic story. Directed by teacher Stacy Aronovici, and student Quinn Youngs (Sr), this production breaks away from Disney’s story of true love and lost shoes.

Aptos High’s production transports the audience to the modern kingdom of Tristatiaria; a land being run by its iron fisted “protector” Sebastian (Nico Vinuela, Jr), as it waits for its true heir, Prince Topher (Ryan Yeaman, Sr) to return from college. The show also gives a new dimension to Cinderella’s (Kaylee Leal, Jr) stepsisters, showing Charlotte’s (Grace Romeu, Jr) blind following in her mother’s (Desiree Hardin) cruel ways, and Gabrielle’s (Sara Pedro, Sr) allegiance to justice, and her love below her rank, Jean-Michel (Will Bortin, Sr) the firebrand.

Throughout the show, we see Ella, Gabrielle, and Jean-Michel stand up to authority and challenge their fates to bring justice to the kingdom, finding love along the way. In this modern adaptation, true love takes a back seat to democracy, and the destruction of classism, in a family friendly show that will leave you feeling magical and inspired.

•••

Remaining showings are April 20, and 21 at 7 p.m. and April 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $11 for adults, $9 for students and seniors, and $7 for children under 12 at the door. They can also be purchased online by going to www.aptoshs.net