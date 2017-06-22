Serena Calcagno, graduate of Aptos High School and recent graduate of St. Olaf College in Northfield Minnesota with a biology major and China studies concentration, has accepted a Fulbright U.S. Student Program award to Taiwan from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Calcagno will support the teaching of English in Kaohsiung as part of a project to promote further mutual understanding between the United States of America and the Republic of China.

Calcagno is one of over 1,900 U.S. citizens who will conduct research, teach English, and provide expertise abroad for the 2017-2018 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement as well as record of service and leadership potential in their respective fields.

Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has given more than 370,000 students, scholars, teachers, artists, and scientists the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

Fulbrighters address critical global challenges in all areas while building relationships, knowledge, and leadership in support of the long-term interests of the United States. Fulbright alumni have achieved distinction in many fields, including 57 who have been awarded the Nobel Prize, 82 who have received Pulitzer Prizes, and 37 who have served as a head of state or government.

•••

For further information about the Fulbright Program or the U.S. Department of State, please visit http://eca.state.gov/fulbright or contact the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Press Office by telephone 202-632-6452 or e-mail ECA-Press@state.gov.