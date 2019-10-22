Aptos High Drama Presents “Singing in the Rain”

By Sydney Ghiglione

Starting November 1st, Aptos High School fall production will be the classic musical Singing in the Rain, directed by Drama Teacher Stacy Aronovici. The classic story is set in 1927 Hollywood, following famous silent film star Don Lockwood as he goes through the transition from silent to talking films at entertainment company Monumental Pictures.

Along the way to stardom, Don finds unexpected love with Kathy Seldon, an aspiring Hollywood actress. Together they overcome the challenges with putting together a talking production, which is mainly Don’s unattractive sounding acting partner, Lina Lamont.

“It really is a fun and energetic show. Everyone has been working so hard to make this production the best thing it can be. It is amazing to be a part of it,” said Mikaela Murray.

This is a heartwarming production full of wonderful music; quick one-liners and fascinating characters propel the story along that has been beloved by many for over 50 years.

Singing in the Rain features the stately, adored silent film actor Don Lockwood (Calvin Nigh, 12), his arrogant, loud mouthed acting partner Lina Lamont (Emily Landry, 11), the witty, comedic friend, Cosmo Brown (Bridger Alaga, 10) and Don’s unexpected love, the strong minded, aspirant, Kathy Seldon (Parise Zeleny, 12).

This musical also features the success-driven, head of Monumental Pictures, R.F. Simpson (August Jonker, 10), and the hotheaded director of all the Lockwood-Lamont pictures, Roscoe Dexter (Evan Reade, 12).

“As a tap dancing/theater kid, this is my dream role. I absolutely love getting to work with this cast and crew and choreograph the show,” said actress Parise Zeleny.

There will be four evening performances on November 1st, 2nd, 7th, and 9th at 7pm and two matinee performances on November 3rd at 12pm and 10th at 2pm. Admission is $10 for general admission and $7 for students and seniors.

Actor Calvin Nigh added, “Working with these talented people has been a humbling and fulfilling experience, and I’m glad I have gotten to sing and dance with them.”

For more info: https://www.aptoshs.net/

Photo Credit: Kelly McCord