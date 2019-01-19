Header

Aptos High Dance Showcase

By Michael Oppenheimer on January 18, 2019

Aptos High Dance Showcase

Coach Nadia Hinds and the Aptos High School Dance Team put on a spectacular show for their 8th Annual Fundraiser last month.

“The athletes work so hard and put on a beautiful show.” — Photographer Denise Russo

Coach Hinds, teacher and choreographer, has had a full and versatile career in the dance community. Nadia's credits range from regional and national competitive dance, both as a dancer and choreographer, to training and performing with world-renowned choreographers to inspiring the young dancers in our community as a dance team coach at Aptos High School.

Photo Credit: Denise Russo Photography

 

Dance Showcase Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Dance Showcase Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Dance Showcase Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

