Aptos High Alum Playing International Beach Soccer

By See Below on June 11, 2018

Submitted by Melissa and Kip Scott

Our daughter, Paxton Scott, graduate/athlete from Aptos High and student at CSUMB will be playing for the Portsmouth, England Professional Beach Soccer Club.

There has been only one American woman to play in this tournament in the past. This is the equivalent to the Champions League for beach soccer in Europe.

She is presently playing for NorCal Beach Soccer Club and intends to qualify for the national beach soccer championship (usbeachsoccerchampionships.com) and Gamer Futsal School Women’s, which she qualified for the national futsal championship this Summer (futsal.com/tournaments/national-championship).

Many of the NorCal players along with their coach Tighe O'Sullivan (former US Men's Beach Soccer assistant coach), are trying to coordinate with players from Southern California to create a US national beach soccer team as we do not have one thus far. We hope that recognition of my daughter and her team's accomplishments will help them in their goal.

www.beachsoccer.com/teams/Portsmouth%20Ladies%20BSC

