Aptos High 1998 Class’ 20th Reunion

Aptos High School’s Class of 1998 will host its 20th reunion July 7, 2018 at Seascape Golf Club, with several additional events planned throughout the weekend. Tickets are $65, and now available.

“We haven’t gathered together in over a decade,” said Alicia Gordon, a member of the reunion planning committee. “We’re looking forward to celebrating with our classmates.”

The reunion’s main event – hors d’ouevres, cocktails, and dancing – will take place Saturday evening in the Seascape Golf Club’s banquet room.

Gordon said that because so many people have shown an interest in sharing their families with their high school friends, the reunion planning committee is organizing several family-friendly events – and some of them will feature special surprise appearances from Class of ‘98 alumni.

Events will include:

A beach bonfire Friday evening, July 6.

A family picnic day Saturday, July 7, which will include games and food for purchase.

The reunion itself, Saturday evening, July 7 at Seascape Golf Club.

A tour of the Aptos High School campus Sunday morning, July 8.

(Specific locations and times to be determined for the bonfire, family picnic day, and campus tour.)

All events are open to Class of ‘98 alumni, and to other alumni and staff who’d like to attend.

Ticket prices are per person and include one adult admission and one child’s admission to each event. Additional children’s tickets are $5 each, payable at the event. People must purchase a reunion ticket to attend any reunion-related event, even if they don’t attend the reunion itself.

•••

To buy tickets, send $65 per ticket to Alicia1179@aol.com at PayPal or VenMo. To send a check, email Gordon at the email address above to request a mailing address.