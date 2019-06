Schedule of Events • 2019 Parade Sponsors • Grand Marshal Greg Hansen • Letter from the Aptos Chamber President • Parade Route & Map • The World’s Shortest Parade Has Come a Long Way! • SS Palo Alto Celebrates 100 Years! • Parade Categories • 2018 Aptos 4th of July Parade Winners • Aptos Parade Celebrates 58 Years • Parade Participation … and much more!