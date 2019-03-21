Aptos Chamber Vendors Wanted for Trunk Show!

Vendors wanted! It’s High Time For Tea and Fashion! Tea, Fashion Show, Trunk Show and Auction is an amazing opportunity for you to sell merchandise to audience of 200 people.

We are looking for those who sell Jewelry, Purses, Clothing, Skin Care, Hair & Beauty Products, Soaps, Candles, Etc.

The Trunk Show is a great place to sell your products, hand out promotional materials and connect with the shoppers of our community.

The event is held at Seascape Beach Resort on April 14th from 11:30AM – 2:00PM. Models will be walking the runway to music by DJ Jenny, wearing the latest spring fashion local companies.

This is a day you won’t want to miss! Presented by the Aptos Chamber of Commerce; with partial proceeds benefiting Caroline’s Nonprofit Thrift Shop!

Please call 831-688-1467 or www.aptoschamber.com for more information or to register!