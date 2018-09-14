Aptos Chamber 2018 Awards Dinner

Honoring those in our community who are making a difference!

In a society where there never seems to be a time for much of anything, someone who finds time for others is a rarity. The Aptos Chamber of Commerce invites you to celebrate with us as we honor a few of those people who continue to be an example of community service.

The Chamber‘s annual Awards Dinner will take place Friday, Oct. 26 at the Seascape Beach Resort. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and the event is expected to last until 10 p.m.

The Chamber is proud to announce the 2018 Honorees:

Man of the Year

Dan Haifley

Dan Haifley has a long history of advocating for the protection of the ocean: he helped establish Save Our Shores in 1978 and became Executive Director in 1986.

He was also an instrumental player in establishing the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, working to get communities to pass ordinances that prevented offshore oil drilling companies from building processing facilities along the coast.

He is retiring in December after nearly 20 years as Executive Director of O’Neill Sea Odyssey, a nonprofit that gives 4th-6th grade students hands-on lessons about Monterey Bay marine life.

Woman of the Year

Michele Bassi

Michele Bassi is Senior Vice President of Production and Business Development at Lighthouse Bank and has over 26 years of banking experience. She is currently President of the Board at Digital Nest, an outstanding resource for assisting youth in learning technology to obtain well paying jobs.

Working with Capitola-Aptos Rotary, she has managed major fundraisers over the past two years, generating $150,000 for Leo’s Haven (including county match), $30,000 for Meals on Wheels, and $18,000 for local nonprofits.

Outstanding Achievement

Mark Dorfman

Mark is retiring after serving as the Athletic Director at Aptos High School for 27 years. He has been an exemplary teacher, leader, mentor, coach, friend and colleague for so many students, athletes and Aptos teams that have found remarkable success under Mark’s leadership.

This success goes beyond wins and losses. Students past and present mention his dedication, compassion for all athletes regardless of their on-the-field contribution; his unwavering commitment to the school, team or program, his intellect, his sense of humor, commitment for high achievement in the classroom, and the long hours he dedicates to Aptos High School.

Organization of the Year

Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Vista Center’s mission is to empower individuals who are blind or visually impaired to embrace life to the fullest through evaluation, counseling, education and training. Vista Center services help people who are blind or visually impaired to learn new skills and strategies to overcome the emotional impact of sight loss and remain independent.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Aptos Chamber of Commerce for the impact we are making in people’s lives,” says Christy Tall, Vista Center Santa Cruz Branch Manager. “We are excited about the growth in services we are providing, and the direction our organization is taking.”

For more information about Vista Center, visit www.vistacenter.org or call 831.458.9766.

Business of the Year

Seascape Village Fitness

Jim and Kathy Tucker have over fifty years combined experience in Health Care and together they own Seascape Physical Therapy and Village Fitness Center.

They were chosen Business of the Year for participating in numerous events to benefit the community, and raising thousands of dollars per year to support community organizations.

Community Hero

Aptos Feed and Pet Supply

Aptos Feed and Pet Supply is a family-owned store that is successful because of its quality products and genuine care for its customers, pets and humans alike. In the words of one customer: “Aptos Feed is the best — period.”

Damian Delezene and his crew always go out of their way to help and make you feel like you’re part of the family.” Damian and his staff are a wonderful resource for customers and Aptos Feed is a frequent supporter of animal rescues, shelters, and community events.

•••

Please help the Aptos Chamber of Commerce honor these individuals and organizations at the Aptos Chamber Annual Dinner and Awards Night on Friday, October 26 at the Seascape Beach Resort.

Cost: $85 per person – RSVP by October 19. Please call (831) 688-1467 for reservations.