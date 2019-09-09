Aptos Artist Wins Giant Dipper Contest

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk announced the winners of the Giant Dipper 95th Anniversary Contest. Over 250 Giant Dipper fans of all ages submitted entries ranging from paintings and digital art to poems and 3-D models.

“Picking a Grand Prize winner, was not an easy task,” said Boardwalk archivist Jessie Durant. “So many of the entries are very unique. We appreciate the effort the public put into this competition, we enjoyed all the artwork, photographs and personal stories about the Dipper.”

The Grand Prize winner of the Giant Dipper 95th Anniversary contest was Aptos resident Megan Frandeen who impressed the judges with her driftwood art, hand-burned with paint highlights, celebrating the Dipper’s anniversary. Megan is a local artist specializing in “perfectly imperfect driftwood gifts and home décor,” available in her Etsy store – Driftwood Aptos.

Megan graciously donated her Giant Dipper piece to the Boardwalk Archives. “We’re really pleased to be able to preserve and share this piece with future generations,” said Durant. “It’s a really memorable addition to our Archives.”

Megan’s Grand Prize includes a MacBook Pro Laptop, Bose Soundlink II Speaker and Mophie Portable Charger, 4 Boardwalk All-Day Rides passes, and an invitation for a behind-the-scenes tour of the Boardwalk.

The Boardwalk’s Giant Dipper is the oldest coaster in California, and the 4th oldest roller coaster in the country.

It can be seen in many movies including Jordan Peele’s recent hit Us, the 2018 Transformer spinoff Bumblebee, the ‘80s vampire classic The Lost Boys, Clint Eastwood’s Sudden Impact, and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Dangerous Minds as well as dozens of other feature films.

Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1987, the Giant Dipper has logged over 66 million riders since it first opened in May 17, 1924. Built for $50,000 in just 47 days, the popular coaster has been an iconic Santa Cruz landmark for the past 95 years.

•••

The Grand Prize winner, Finalists, Honorable Mentions and other Giant Dipper contest entries can be viewed by visiting dipper.beachboardwalk.com