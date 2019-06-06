Aptos’ Annual Fourth of July Events

The 4th of July reminds us that this is a country built on liberty and gives everyone a chance to come together and celebrate our great nation as one.

The Aptos 4th of July festivities have been bringing communities together for over 55 years and invites everyone in our community to come out during a fun, family focused 4th of July.

Aptos’ “World’s Shortest Parade” has gained national recognition as one of the top seven 4th of July parades by the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler on the magazine’s daily traveler web site.

Here is a list of the day’s festivities and how to participate:

Pancake Breakfast

7:30-10:00am • Parking Lot of burger. Aptos

Enjoy a traditional breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice, and coffee before the “World’s Shortest Parade.”

Cost: $10 adults/ $5 children

•••

Fourth of July Parade

10:00-12:00pm • State Park & Soquel Drives to Trout Gulch Rd. & Soquel Dr.

Registration is still open. Visit Aptoschamber.com to sign up and participate in “World’s Shortest Parade.” The theme this year is “Anchors Away.” We are expecting an amazing turnout and want to invite all of Santa Cruz County to take part in it

This year’s parade Grand Marshal is Aptos La Selva Fire Department Captain Greg Hansen. He has served our community for over 30 years!

Parade entries can include (but are not limited to): Classic/antique vehicles, floats, bands, walkers, dancers, dogs, and you!

•••

Party in the Park

12:00-4:00pm • Aptos Village Park

Family Fun Day! Something for the whole family: kids games, face painting, pony rides, zorbs, bounce houses, kids crafts, food trucks, beer, wine and local favorite band EXTRA LARGE!

Are you interested in being a vendor at the Party in the Park?

Now accepting Vendors, email esme@aptoschamber.com for details or visit aptoschamber.com to download the application

We are looking for vendors for the Party in the Park for those who sell jewelry, clothes, children’s toys, art, photography, activities, food and more!

Please call the Aptos Chamber of Commerce for more information 831-688-1467. Open M-F, 9-4 at 7605-A Old Dominion Court, Aptos. Cost: $5 donation