Aptos’ 4th of July “World’s Shortest Parade” 2018

An article in Land’s End Journal recognized the “World’s Shortest Parade” in Aptos as one of “America’s Most Unique July Fourth Celebrations.” The Journal showcased six small town 4th of July celebrations that they considered to be exceptional. The Aptos “World’s Shortest Parade” previously gained national recognition as one of only seven Fourth of July parades recommended in 2013 as the “Best” by prestigious Condé Nast Traveler. — John Hibble

The 57th Aptos 4th of July parade was again a huge success thanks to efforts by the Aptos Chamber of Commerce, volunteers and event an parade sponsors: Sutter Health/PAMF, Allen Property Group, Times Publishing Group, Aegis Living, Rio Sands Hotel, Coldwell Banker, New Leaf, Greenwaste and Earthworks.

Each year the parade draws hundreds of participants and thousands of spectators to this short stretch of Soquel running throughout the heart of Aptos be tween the Rancho Del Mar Shopping Center and Aptos Village.

The 2018 Aptos 4th of July Parade Grand Marshall was Michael Watkins, the Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools, and the first African American elected to that position in the State of California.

Michael has held that position for the past 12 years and will be retiring at the end of this year.

This years parade judges were Patrice Edwards, Publisher of the Aptos Times; Kevin Newhouse, Local Historian; Mary Anne Carson, Santa Cruz County Bank; Ray Cancino, Community Bridges and Mary Russell, Mortgage Results.

This event offers something for everyone whether you’re a smiling child riding a bike with streamers, school students, teachers and parents celebrating their school spirit, young and not-so-young dancers showing off their stuff, Little League teams celebrating their accomplishments, business owners showing their pride in our community, civic leaders being recognized for their achievements, or a collector of automotive technology riding in a restored 1924 Pierce Arrow or a stunning 2015 Ferrari: it’s a great way to celebrate our country’s independence in the community of Aptos.

Thank you to all participants, you were all fantastic!

Click Here for winners and photo gallery!