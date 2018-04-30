Apply For The Measure D Taxpayer Oversight Committee

The Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is currently accepting applications from members of the community for the new Measure D Taxpayer Oversight Committee. This independent oversight committee will be tasked with reviewing how the funds generated by the transportation tax are being spent.

The responsibilities of the Committee will include:

Reviewing Expenditure Plan expenditures on an annual basis to ensure they conform to the Ordinance

Reviewing the annual audit and report prepared by an independent auditor, describing how funds were spent

Producing a publicly available Annual Report of Oversight Activities

Members of the Measure D Taxpayer Oversight Committee must be residents of Santa Cruz County who are neither elected officials of any government, nor employees from any agency or organization that either oversees or implements projects funded from the proceeds of the sales tax.

The Committee will be made up of community members that fairly represent the geographical, social, cultural, and economic diversity of Santa Cruz County to ensure maximum benefit for transportation users, and it shall include at least one person with an accounting or fiscal management background. The deadline for applications is June 1, 2018.

•••

SCCRTC 1523 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, phone — (831) 460-3200

For more information on the Measure D Taxpayer Oversight Committee and for applications go to: https://sccrtc.org