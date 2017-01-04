Applications for 2017 Bay Fed Scholarships

Bay Federal Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2017 Education Scholarship contest. Three winners will each receive $1,500 to pay for post-secondary education expenses at any accredited college, university, trade/technical school, or career education program in the fall of 2017. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

The application must be submitted with supplemental documents and an original essay on “An Important Financial Lesson that Influenced My Life.” Eligible applicants must have earned a high school diploma or GED certificate by September 1, 2017 and have a Membership Savings Account with Bay Federal Credit Union when submitting their applications. The application and additional information are available at www.bayfed.com/scholarship and at all Bay Federal Credit Union branches.

“Bay Federal was established by educators for educators 60 years ago. We are able to honor that history and fulfill our mission of making a real difference in the financial lives of our members at the same time with these scholarships,” said Carrie Birkhofer, President and CEO of Bay Federal Credit Union. “The essay is also a great way to encourage students to think critically about personal finance.”

Over the past nine years, the Credit Union has awarded 31 scholarships totaling $27,500. Winners will be notified by February 28, 2017, and will be honored at the Credit Union’s annual meeting on March 28, 2017.

•••

Bay Federal is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that serves more than 65,000 members and 1,000 local businesses throughout Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Monterey counties. With more than $850 million in assets, Bay Federal Credit Union is the largest member-owned financial institution in Santa Cruz County, serving its members and the community since 1957. Since 2002, 100% of all employees have given their own money and volunteered for numerous local schools, nonprofit organizations, and community events.

Contact: 831-477-8409 • aivey@bayfed.com