Annual Golf Tourney Supports Grieving Kids

Nineteenth Fairways for Kids Fundraiser at Seascape Golf Club A Success

The Friends of Hospice of Santa Cruz County presented another successful Fairways for Kids Golf Tournament at Seascape Golf Club on May 1, 2019. The event brought 115 golfers out for a day of golf, dinner and auctions, which raised funds for Hospice of Santa Cruz County’s children’s grief support program. The program supports children who are grieving the loss of someone special through countywide support, in schools, and at the annual Camp Erin© Santa Cruz.

Longtime Friends of Hospice volunteers and event co-chairs, Ginny Clark and Josie Cowden, welcomed the golfers as they grabbed their lunch and headed to the course for an afternoon of golf and camaraderie. They were greeted at the end of the day by the ever-cheerful Friends of Hospice, a hearty dinner, awards ceremony, and live and silent auction.

Mike Milward, CEO of Hospice of Santa Cruz County thanked the golfers and guests for their generous support and ambassadorship in the community. Mike noted in his remarks that Ginny Clark, after 19 years as the visionary organizer of Fairways for Kids was retiring as its organizer. “It takes a lot of energy, organization, and commitment to run a charity golf event. Ginny marshalled the volunteers of Friends of Hospice with aplomb and confidence for 19 years to raise money for Hospice of Santa Cruz County’s Grief Support programs for children and youth. We owe Ginny a debt of gratitude for her leadership.”

Scotts Valley High School golf team seniors Evan Foy and McClain Cressman volunteered as the tournament’s “gorillas” for those golfers wanting a little help with their drives. The tournament golfers were treated to contests and refreshment throughout the day courtesy of The Santa Cruz Warriors, Grocery Outlet, Discretion Brewing, and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

For over 35 years, the Friends of Hospice has been hosting community events to raise funds for Hospice of Santa Cruz County’s community programs. The volunteer auxiliary’s signature events, Evening with Friends and the annual Fairways for Kids golf tournament, have raised over $2.5 million dollars for the local non-profit hospice organization. The Friends meet monthly and welcome new members to help plan and present fundraising events.

Hospice of Santa Cruz County is the oldest and largest non-profit hospice organization in the community. For over 40 years, the organization has honored the choices of individuals and families by providing exemplary end-of-life care and grief support. The hospice program is enriched by community grief support, a children’s bereavement camp, transitional care and palliative care services, pet companion and music therapy programs, hospice care for veterans, and end of life education and outreach. These programs are funded by the generous support of our community and local foundations. Hospice of Santa Cruz County serves approximately 3,500 Santa Cruz County resides annually.

•••

For more information: kmalone@hospicesantacruz.org