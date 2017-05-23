Animal Film Festival comes to Santa Cruz

Selected Films From the 2017 AFF to be Screened at Del Mar Theater

SANTA CRUZ — Films from featuring animals and their stories will be screened at a special event hosted by the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter (SCCAS) and the Center for Animal Protection & Education (CAPE).

The 2017 Animal Film Festival, held each year in Grass Valley, California, is bringing several of this year’s films including Audience Choice Awards to the Del Mar Theater at 1124 Pacific Avenue in Santa Cruz on Wednesday May 24 from 7 – 9 p.m. Advance tickets are now on sale at this link www.animalfilmfestival.org

Five films will be screened: Called to Rescue, a feature film offers a beautiful and inspiring glimpse into fifteen farm animal sanctuaries throughout the US. Director Naomi Call will be our special guest, leading an audience Q&A after her film screens; Love Unleashed, directed by Kasey Klonsky, is a short documentary that explores the deep emotional bond between humans and their older dogs; Maybelle’s Story, directed by Ellie Laks, is a short film about a cow who had a reprieve from slaughter and getting a second chance at life; Hope the Blind Goat by Shawn Bannon is a two minute long short about a goat who is rescued and given a happy life.

“We received 238 films from around the world for this year’s Animal Film Festival during which we screened the 26 finalists,” JP Novic, executive director, CAPE. “Through our collaboration with the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter, we are happy this enables us to bring the top films to the Santa Cruz community. The films are entertaining, touching and thought provoking. People will be so glad they came to this event.”

All proceeds raised from this event will benefit CAPE and the SCCAS. To purchase tickets and to learn about the festival, visit www.animalfilmfestival.org.