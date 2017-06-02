All You Gotta Do Is SING!

Pacific Voices’ 2017 Spring Concert With the Jon Nordgren Jazz Ensemble

The sun’s out, there’s a breeze in the air, and it’s time for an exciting musical experience this spring. Under the direction of acclaimed conductor Dr. Sean Boulware, the 65-member Pacific Voices choir will deliver a far-ranging, eclectic concert June 3 and 4 in the new Cabrillo Samper Recital Hall. Get ready for traditional and contemporary choral works from across the world, representing multiple genres, countries, and styles.

The second half of the concert will be an uplifting, body-moving mix of vocal jazz pieces, featuring the Jon Nordgren Jazz Ensemble. With songs as diverse as ‘Take Five’, ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’, and many more, this concert will leave you with a big smile and songs you can’t forget.

Don’t miss this celebration of music through song, jazz, and our shared human experience. Tickets are limited and the shows will be popular — so get your tickets now!

Dr. Sean Boulware conducts multiple choirs in the Monterey Peninsula, as well as conducting regularly at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. Internationally, he has conducted choirs and seminars in Great Britain, Ireland, Austria, the Netherlands, Germany, Greece, Brazil and Japan.

Pacific Voices is a community choir whose purpose is to bring together singers for a joyous and supportive choral and social experience. Pacific Voices performs in annual spring and winter concerts, at interfaith services, and for community benefits. For more information: www.PacificVoices.org.

•••

Pacific Voices’ 2017 Spring Concert

Samper Recital Hall, Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos

Saturday, June 3, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 4, 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: $20 general admission, $15 seniors, students and children, available at www.CabrilloVAPA.com (plus service fee). Information: www.PacificVoices.org