Aids/Life Cycle Bike Ride on Central Coast

The AIDS/Life Cycle Bicycle Ride will move through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties this week. The cyclists will use the state highway system during the daytime hours between 6:30 am and 7 pm in the following locations:

Sunday, June 2, the riders will use southbound State Route 1 and US 101 before arriving at Harvey West Park in Santa Cruz County during the afternoon hours.

Monday, June 3, the riders will leave Santa Cruz and use portions of southbound State Route 1 and US Highway 101 ending their day at San Lorenzo County Park in King City in Monterey County.

Tuesday, June 4, the riders will leave King City and use a portion of southbound US Highway 101 before reaching the Paso Robles Fairgrounds in San Luis Obispo County.

Wednesday, June 5, the cyclists will leave Paso Robles using Hwy. 46 West to Hwy. 1 south through Morro Bay and Pismo Beach before reaching Preisker Park in Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County.

Thursday, June 6, the cyclists

will leave Santa Maria towards State Route 1 and continue south ending their day at Ryon Memorial Park in Lompoc in Santa Barbara County. Friday, June 7, the riders will leave Lompoc and use State Route 246, State Route 1 and US Highway 101 towards southern Santa Barbara County before ending their day at San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura County.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be present to maintain a safe environment for motorists, cyclists and support vehicles. The riders will travel single file with the flow of traffic.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm or for more information on this event you may visit: https://www.aidslifecycle.org/the-experience/the-route/