AHS Class of 2019

The Aptos High School faculty and administration are very proud of the Class of 2019. Our Aptos Mariners will be attending excellent universities and colleges, as well as pursuing futures in the military and the trades. We are proud of the hard work, diligence, and resilience demonstrated by the Class of 2019.

As always, Aptos High maintains a very high graduation rate and the efforts of this year’s graduating class was celebrated at the commencement ceremony June 6th at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds. We are proud to celebrate the following:

326 graduating Seniors

46 students with GPAs over 4.0

63 students with GPAs of 3.5-4.0

And 56% of the Class of 2019 with GPAs of 3.0 or above!

Lastly, we are thrilled to announce the Valedictorian and Salutatorians from the Class of 2019.

These four students all have GPAs well above 4.0, combined have taken 48 AP classes, been active or leaders in many AHS clubs, competed as varsity athletes, on the Mock Trial Team or ROV Robotics Team throughout high school, and together have completed over 600 hours of service to their community and community organizations.

With pride and enthusiasm, we acknowledge their intellect, passion, and dedication. Way to go, Mariners!

•••

Valedictorians

Lauren McBride — University of California Berkeley

Victoria Ontiveros — Emory University

Salutatorians

Johan Govaars — Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Caroline Miller — University of California Los Angeles

•••

