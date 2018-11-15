AHA Holiday Art Fair 2018

Saturday — Sunday, November 17 and 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Who says all craft shows and fairs are alike? Not this one. Aromas is not your typical town and the artists who live there are exceptional. Every year the Aromas Hills Artisans (AHA) come together with their creative artwork, paintings, carvings, pottery, jewelry, cards, glass, succulents, photographs, fabric arts and on and on. Not to mention local authors and their newest books.

They fill the Aromas Community Grange with their wares, along with homemade food and baked goods. If you decide to stay for lunch, there are tables and chairs set up for that purpose.

A friendly fire glows in the fireplace; a warm welcome awaits you, along with free classes taught by AHA members. Learn how to make something wonderful and then take it home. Meet the artists, ask questions and purchase items for your Christmas list—or for yourself. The time is right for a fun and stimulating stroll through the very old, nicely refurbished Aromas Grange. So much art under one roof!

Don’t miss out on a chance to win a beautiful piece of artwork! Raffle tickets may be purchased right up until the drawing Sunday, November 18, at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the raffle go to support the Aromas Hills Artisan’s Guild which is a non-profit philanthropic organization that promotes art education through community art events and workshops. The organization also provides scholarships to members, enabling them to attend classes to further develop their artistic abilities.

We look forward to seeing you at the grange!

•••

Aromas Hills Artisans Grange: 400 Rose Ave., Aromas. Raffle tickets are available on line: https://gorallyup.com/aha-2018-holidayraffle