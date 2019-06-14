The Santa Cruz County Branch of the American Association of University Women awarded scholarships to outstanding women students from UCSC and Cabrillo College. Jeanne Jorgensen, Local Scholarship Chair for the branch, lead the presentation at the annual meeting held at Seascape Resort.

Awardees from UCSC were introduced by Jannet Ceja, Director of the STARS program at the university. Winners were Ilysa Iglesias, Nora Lang and Hu Zhang (unable to attend).

AAUW scholarships at Cabrillo College include Re-Entry Scholarships for women at least 25 years old and returning to college at Cabrillo with 3.0 GPA, transfer Scholarships for PVUSD Grads who plan to transfer to 4 year colleges, and the Carol M. Symons Memorial Scholarship in honor of a Watsonville resident who was a strong supporter of women’s education. Jeanne Jorgensen presented the scholarship winners: Annalisa Andersen, Ann Niland Cairn, Jacqueline Quintana, Erika Renteria, Vanessa Segura, Jacqueline Simmons, and Erica Tovar. Chantal Guerra and Crystal Serna were unable to attend.

The Santa Cruz County Branch is a member of the national AAUW (www.aauw.org), advancing gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Membership is open to anyone holding an associate (or equivalent, such as RN), bachelors, or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university.

For information about SCC AAUW Email jeannejorgensen@hotmail.com or visit https://santacruz-ca.aauw.net/