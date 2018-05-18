Where the Customer is King

By Teresa Hidalgo-Dance

Robert Pedersen, President of A Tool Shed Equipment Rentals headquartered in Santa Cruz, attributes his company’s success to the high premium he and his team place on customer service.

A Tool Shed’s team of equipment rental specialists pay close attention to the needs of their customers ranging from novice do-it-yourselfers to experienced contractors. Such as: they are open seven days a week; they specialize in serving homeowners and small contractors; and sales tax on rentals, environmental fees, and hookup fees have been nixed.

The tool and equipment fleet that A Tool Shed carries has been built by the requirements of its customers in the more than seventy years it has been in business. For construction and industrial equipment rentals, A Tool Shed carries such machines as forklifts and scissor lifts. Homeowners, on the other hand, can rent small equipment and tools such as chain saws and floor sanders. There is even lawn and garden equipment like weed mowers and sod cutters for the garden enthusiasts. Because they listen to their customers, A Tool Shed has a considerably wide selection of equipment and tools available.

Thus, it’s not unusual for customers to praise A Tool Shed like this enthusiast: “Where do you borrow a rototiller in this part of the world and who has the best advice as to what size to use? A Tool Shed–yay!”

A Tool Shed is a long-time family business. Robert and his wife, Barbara, are the third generation running it. Robert “grew up in the business” and by the time he graduated from college, he was working for A Tool Shed full time.

Begun as an Army surplus store in Santa Clara in 1945 by Robert’s grandparents Robert and Geneva MacArdell, A Tool Shed is now exclusively a rental store with seven locations in northern California.

Robert & Barbara thank the community by giving back. Their biggest contributions go to The Boy Scouts of America, Breast Cancer Awareness and Autism Awareness. To call attention to the Breast Cancer Society’s work, A Tool Shed painted a 70Kw towable generator pink. They also donate a portion of the generator’s yearly rental proceeds to the American Cancer Society.

A recently acquired 20Kw towable generator has been earmarked for Autism Awareness. And how was it painted? Like a puzzle!

Whether their customer is a homeowner, large or small contractor or even local government, Robert has this to say to them: “We really appreciate our return customers. Thank you for your business!”

Indeed, A Tool Shed’s rallying cry is, “If you need to hit the nail on the head call A Tool Shed!”

•••

A Tool Shed has two locations in Santa Cruz County: 3700 Soquel Ave. in Santa Cruz and 285 West Beach St. in Watsonville. They also have a facility in Campbell at 900 Dell Ave. Visit www.AToolShed.com or call 1-800-A-TOOL-SHED for more information. Individual Stores — Santa Cruz: 831-477-7133 • Watsonville: 831-722-0334 • Campbell: 408-378-4921