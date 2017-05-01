Friday, June 2, 6 – 10 p.m.

A fund raising event in support of the new Scotts Valley Performing Arts Center with Entertainment-Food-Wine-Silent & live Auction-Raffle. Expect to be thoroughly entertained by talented local community theatrical groups who will be using the new Performing Arts Center

Great news! Our event page featuring A Night at the Theater is up and running with a link to ticket sales! We will be publicizing this link on Monday but as insiders and volunteers for the Theater Guild, we’re giving you the first chance to get your tickets before they are sold out!

Check out our event page at www.svctheaterguild.org/events2.html to see details and purchase your tickets to this great event with food, drinks, auctions, and entertainment!

Plus, we still need volunteers to make this event a success!

We need volunteers to:

Help solicit sponsors and auction item donations from local businesses

Be social media ambassadors and help us spread the word about A Night at the Theater — you just need email and a social media account

Help create a plan and messages for our online fundraising campaign

And don’t forget to like our FB, Twitter and Instagram pages so you can get the latest updates and spread the word!

Plans are being approved with the city and then we will be ready to start construction. But we need funds. We are so excited to announce that we have received two grants of $50,000 from the Hind Foundation and $20,000 from the Monterey Peninsula Foundation to get us started! This will go a long way in helping us get our Performing Arts Center built.

Tickets: www.svctheaterguild.org Price for early birds $60 per person – Price after May 26, $75

Location: Green Hills Event Center1500 Green Hills Road Scotts Valley (Off Glen Canyon Rd)

For more information call 831.345.1907 or visit www.svctheaterguild.org