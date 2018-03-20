A Diamond in The Rough

Monterey Bay Horsemanship & Therapeutic Center Serving Monterey Bay

Located ocean side in beautiful La Selva Beach, CA, The Monterey Bay Horsemanship & Therapeutic Center offers a year-round program for all ages and ability levels, including those with special needs. They differ from other similar local programs in that they also provide full day programs and respite services on the fully inclusive horse ranch, helping the clients develop physical and emotionally. Their staff and volunteers are qualified and trained to care for the full spectrum of individuals with special needs.

Providing an engaging environment for children and adults, this property is nestled within a private, gated campus offering miles of trails, a private beach, a huge covered arena and barn, a huge outdoor arena, bunkhouse, activity rooms, sensory gym, and much more.

Founded in 1997, the mission of Monterey Bay Horsemanship & Therapeutic Center is to provide a supportive therapeutic and individualized equestrian program for children and adults that are challenged. They accept all clients irrespective of their degree of need.

The program is in need of a reliable vehicle to transport their clients safely to and from the ranch. This is a vital element for their ability to continue serving those clients who have fallen through the cracks in our system, offering them a purpose, socialization, and a sense of belonging.

If you would like to donate to their vehicle fund, please send donations to:

Monterey Bay Horsemanship & Therapeutic Center Vehicle Fund P.O. Box 742 Soquel, CA 95073 or go to their Go Fund Me promotion at: https://www.gofundme.com/MBHTC

Just one of many grateful parents …

Things were getting desperate when Jeanie found the miracle she had been praying for. Her severely handicapped daughter, Nikki, had been without a day program for eight years since she graduated out of the public school system at age 22. Jeanie had been trying many options through the years, only to be rejected time and time again.

During this time, Nikki started to have self-injurious behaviors, escalating from her frustration as she watched her friends go off daily to their various community-based day programs.

Her behaviors hit a crisis point, just as she had been rejected, yet again, from their last hope. Desperately, Jeanie reached out to her San Andreas caseworker who had been working side-by-side with her, trying to break-through the many bureaucratic barriers. At a loss as to how to help, he contacted a co-worker in another region, and that’s when he heard of the Monterey Bay Horsemanship and Therapeutic Center in La Selva Beach. He hadn’t heard of it, and wasn’t sure if it would be appropriate for Nikki. However, he immediately called Jeanie to see if she would be interested in checking it out.

When he called, she happened to be on her way to Aptos, 10 minutes away from the ranch. She did an immediate U-turn. On a mission again, she went straight to the ranch and introduced herself to Anne Pearson, the CEO of the program. Within 10 minutes of talking to her, Jeanie knew this is where Nikki belonged. When Anne told her they welcomed everyone, regardless of disability, Jeanie broke down into tears and hugged her. Anne continued to tell Jeanie how many other clients had come to their program with negative behaviors, and how they have been successful in turning them around. “Oh, the magic of horses,” she said. “Of course, we will welcome Nikki.”

It took months to get through all the necessary hoops, but today Nikki is thriving in her new Day program, riding horses, playing with farm animals, and riding around the property in a golf cart, soaking up the sun. She is calm, happy, and enjoying her life. This is just one story of a grateful parent, and there are so many more!