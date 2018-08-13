46th Annual Wharf to Wharf is a Winner



“The best little road race in California,” and its 16,000 contestants proved they are still in top shape in 2018. This coastal event with its music, cool ocean breeze (especially appreciated this summer), and scenic views of Monterey Bay appeals to everyone from world-class runners to costumed joggers.

For the fifth straight year, the continent of Africa swept the first place titles. The 2011 men’s champ and 2016 runner-up, 6’ 3” Silas Kipruto of Kenya, was the 2018 winner in the time of 27:52

Simion Chirchir, also of Kenya, finished in second in 27:57 while Scott Smith of Flagstaff, Arizona took third, earning top-American honors and a $1,000 bonus for this accomplishment.

Women’s winner Caroline Rotich is also from Kenya and was the 2015 Boston Marathon champ. She set a new course record of 29:59 and is the first woman to break 30 minutes while breaking her own record of 30:18 set in the 2014 Wharf to Wharf.

Kenya earned a complete sweep of the top three spots with Delvine Meringor second in 30:05 and Monicah Ngige (30:47) as third.

Stephanie Bruce of Flagstaff, Arizona (2018 USA Road 10K champion) took fourth in 31:05 to earn the top-American bonus.

Capitola’s Amy Schnittger (34:26) at 12th was the top local woman, while Abbey Meck (17th) finished in 35:27, and Mari Friedman finished in 35:39 (18th), all top-20 finishers.

The men’s and women’s winners each earned $4,000. Second-place finishers earned $3,000 — third place paid $2,000 and fourth garnered $1,000.