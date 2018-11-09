40 Years of Mountainfilm on Tour

Sunday, November 11 • Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz

Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado.

The tour visits Santa Cruz at the Rio Theatre on November 11 with films that will explore the themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission: using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. A Mountainfilm presenter will guide the audience through the program providing insight on the films, filmmakers and subjects.

The festival has attracted leading documentary filmmakers, artists, photographers, conservationists, mountaineers, scientists, journalists and explorers from around the world to engage in the festival’s tag line of “celebrating indomitable spirit.” For more information and tickets visit riotheatre.com.

List of Films

Brothers Of Climbing

Directed by: Duncan Sullivan. With a mission of boosting minorities’ involvement in outdoor activities, the group’s positive energy is increasing diversity and challenging stereotypes in the climbing world.

A Letter To Congress

Directed by: Christopher Newman. In hindsight, the 1960s were hopeful; today, the exhortation is more urgent than ever.

Life Coach

Directed by: Renan Ozturk, Taylor Rees. Climber and filmmaker Renan Ozturk and fellow climber Alex Honnold. What unfolds is not your typical climbing film, but rather a touching examination into life’s big questions.

Escape

Directed by: Anjali Nayar. A risk-averse, non-athletic, native Rwandan DJ, Jean-Aime Bigirimana, finds the real meaning in his life by pedaling across Canada to its frozen Arctic Ocean shore.

Permafrost Now

Directed by: Stash Wislocki.

Drop Everything: Michelle Parker Segment

Directed by: Scott Gaffney. Fast, fearless, steep and deep. That about sums up Michelle Parker as she carves graceful lines into the spines of Alaska.

The Wolf Pack

Directed by: Nick Waggoner, Zac Ramras. The Wolf Pack chronicles the Braford-Lefebvre family — mom, dad and three kids raised the right way on fresh air, high peaks and the wonder of the outdoors.

A New View Of The Moon

Directed by: Wylie Overstreet. A New View of the Moon is just the reminder we need to keep looking up. Because as Galileo said, back in 1610, “it’s a beautiful and wondrous sight to behold the body of the moon.”

My Mom Vala

Directed by: RC Cone. Vala Árnadóttir lives in the city of Reykjavík, Iceland, with her 10-year-old daughter Mathilda, and teaches Mathilda the art of casting, the tricks of fish, the peace of standing on the banks watching the water flow by. This short film paints the fantastical and mysterious country of Greenland through Mathilda’s fantasies and Vala’s eyes.

Free Like The Birds

Directed by: Paola Mendoza.

RJ Ripper

Directed by: Joey Schusler, Aidan Haley. Rajesh Magar has been obsessed with bikes since he was a small child growing up in Kathmandu, Nepal. A bike wasn’t easy to come by but undeterred, he built one. He started racing, and his drive and raw talent led to professional racing. Today, Nepal’s National Champion is living proof that it pays to stick to your passion.

Corbet’s Couloir Segment of Rogue Elements

Directed by: Todd Jones, Steve Jones. A right of passage for any Jackson Hole skier, Corbet’s Couloir is conquered here not on two planks, but two wheels.