4-H Awards at 2017 County Fair

It was another fun 4-H year at the County Fair. Every year each local 4-H club builds a fair booth representing the fair theme and displays youth department entries in the Crosetti Building. This year SV 4-H built a “Fly Me to the Fair” themed booth showing the Youth Photography entries.

Santa Cruz County 4-H members judge the booths. The SV 4-H booth won a second place ribbon. 4-H members also work shifts at the Clover Deli during fair time which is a snack shack serving favorites like hot dogs and milk shakes. The money raised goes to support the county 4-H program.

Members had opportunities to volunteer in the Youth Building and at Claudia’s Kitchen and some entered exhibits in the Fine Arts building and Harvest Building like the Veggie Creatures contest. Several members earned awards for their floral arrangements created during the county 4-H floral arranging event.

Kids 5-18 years old can join 4-H, make things in projects, and show them in next year’s county fair! To learn more about 4-H, visit the Scotts Valley 4-H Club meeting on November 13, 6:30 p.m. at Community Covenant Church, 2700 El Rancho Drive.

Scotts Valley 4-H Members who received recognition at the County Fair

Bel C: Tie Dye T-shirt 1st, Painted Vase 1st, Floral Arrangement 1st, Veggie Creation 1st, Braided Wire Rings 2nd

Bronagh L: Tea Party Quilt 1st and Special Award

Dashiell W: Primary Poultry Showmanship 1st, Waterfowl Champion, Fine Arts 1st & Special Award, Fine Arts 3rd, Decorated Cakes 1st & Best of Section, Cookies 2nd

Meagan B: Ceramics 1st & Special Award, Ceramics 1st & Special Award, Ceramics 1st, Ceramics 1st, Painted Model Horse 1st, Sea Shell Collection 1st, 3-D Puzzles Collection 1st, Wedding Cake 1st, Presentation Board 1st

Mia R: Peacock Painting in Pastels 1st & Excellent Technique, Kite Project 2nd

Paolina S: Small Quilt 1st, Youth Fine Arts 1st, Youth Fine Arts 2nd, Rainbow Cake 1st.

Simone T: Floral Arrangement 1st & Special Award, Ceramics 1st, Ceramics 2nd, Wearable Sewing 3rd

Submitted by SV Club Reporter Bel (age 14): This is Bel’s ninth year in 4-H. She is a member of the County Teen Leadership Team and 4-H Camp Planning Committee. She also participates in choir, dance, and rowing.

To find a 4-H club near you: http://cesantacruz.ucanr.edu/Youth_Development/Clubs/ • SV 4-H Club website: www.scottsvalley4h.org