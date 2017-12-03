37th Annual Nathan’s Day

Saturday, December 9: 10 A.M.

Capitola Mercantile in the heart of Capitola by the Sea Supporting Watsonville, Santa Cruz Underserved Kids

We ask the community to come together and join this Nathan’s Day Party celebration to remind our community that the season truly is about coming together to make a difference for those that may be at a disadvantage.

Peter Dwares and the merchant partners of the Capitola Mercantile and Mercantile Annex is once again hosting this annual event for youth. Since 1980 this event has been helping to enrich & support children during the holidays. It is a chance for JOY & a special place for celebration of Christmas & Hanukah for these kids & their families.

Some of our guests are actual “original” AASK kids; that first attended Nathan’s Day when they were just 4 & 5 years old. Now they come to enjoy the event with their children to show that “love & kindness can come from many different sources in life.”

Please come be part of this event! The kids LOVE to know they are supported; of course they’ll be Santa along with lots of food, fun, and music & smiles even the Capitola Fire Department courtesy of Chief Steven Hall brings their fire truck down for all to see.

We thank Toni Castro of Capitola Soquel Chamber of Commerce.