37th Annual Clam Chowder Cook-Off & Festival Results

Took Place Saturday and Sunday, February 24-25

Results Day 1

Saturday, February 24

Best Amateur Boston

First: Clamalicious “Clams of Anarchy” – Roben Webb, Rio Linda • Second: Spud Brothers – Tim Dellgard, Idaho • Third: Thyme After Thyme – Robert Ballard

Best Amateur Manhattan

First: Dragonmama’s Portuguese Red – Michele Hartmangruber, Fremont • Second: Clam Halen – Brad Bishop, Hollister • Third: Church Chowder – Dorothy Morgan, San Jose

Best Theming Amateur Team

First: Clam Rock – Christopher Hirz • Second: Jolly Trading Company – Miles Jolly • Third: Clam-Ba-Laya – Robert Ramey

Most Tasted Amateur

First: 4 Men & a Clam – 4 Men & A Clam, Scotts Valley • Second: Rosie’s Clam and Get It – Robert Dixon, Soquel • Third: Silence of the Clams – Brian Edwards, Campbell

People’s Choice: Amateur Boston

Clamalicious “Clams of Anarchy,” Roben Webb, Rio Linda

People’s Choice: Amateur Manhattan

Wine with Swine “Jack’s Rasta Clam Chowder” – Mark Brown, Fremont

Results Day 2

Sunday, February 25

Professional Teams

Public Safety Division

First: Santa Cruz Rangers – Victor Albers, Santa Cruz

Best Professional Boston

First: Loulou’s – Gigi Davis, Monterey • Second: Rosie McCann’s – Cervando Maya, Santa Cruz • Third: Eastside Eatery – Derek Rupp, Santa Cruz

Best Professional Manhattan

First: Midgley’s Public House – Michael Midgley, Stockton • Second: East Side Eatery – Derek Rupp, Santa Cruz • Third: Joe’s Santa Cruz – Jim Hammana, Santa Cruz

Best Theming Professional Team

First: Cucina Bambini – Shelley Ballard, San Jose • Second: Food Lab @ Pacific Elementary – Emelia Miguel, Davenport • Third: Mackenzies Bar & Grill – Alan Vonderwerth, Santa Cruz

Most Tasted Professional

First: Ideal Bar & Grill – Santa Cruz • Second: Rebels Without a Kitchen – Jose Landeros, Santa Cruz • Third: Dominican Oaks – Matt Mettalia, Santa Cruz

People’s Choice: Professional Boston

JV’s BBQ – John Gerardo Viray, San Jose

People’s Choice: Professional Manhattan

Redwood Sluggers (UCSC) – Josh Martin, Santa Cruz

The Cook Off is an important fund-raiser for the City of Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation Department. (Last year more than $90,000.00 was raised.)