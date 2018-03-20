35th Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake

Annual Fund Raiser Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Cruz County

The Bowl for Kids’ Sake event takes place on April 28 and 29 at the Boardwalk Bowl. This year it is anticipated that over 600 bowlers will come out and support Big Brothers Big Sisters. Friends, family and co-workers as well as businesses are all invited to field a team in this friendly competition. Teams have a wide range of bowling experience, but all aim to improves the lives of kids in Santa Cruz County. All proceeds raised go directly to support local youth mentoring.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters largest fundraiser of the year. Last year this event raised over $110,000. Individuals raising over $150 will get an event T-shirt; individuals raising over $200 will get an event sweatshirt; and those that raise over $250 will be offered Grab Bag prizes. There is a Grand Prize for the individual that raises the most funds.

Since 1982, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Cruz County has provided prevention-based mentoring and support programs for more than 6,700 of the county’s children. These children face a wide range of challenges, including poverty, single parent homes, language and cultural barriers, and peer pressure to engage in harmful behaviors.

The Agency’s mentoring and support programs have a proven track record of helping kids stay in school, avoid delinquency, and make healthy life choices that enable them to achieve their potential. Currently, there are over 60 kids on the waiting list for a caring mentor.

To register for the event or for more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters visit santacruzmentor.org or call 831-464-8691.