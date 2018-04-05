Pajaro Valley Shelter Services (PVSS) presents the 34th Annual Mother’s Day Run/Walk for Shelter Fundraiser on Sunday, May 13 at Ramsay Park in Watsonville. The event will include a 10K Run, a 5K Run/Walk, and a 1K Kids’ Fun Run. Proceeds from the event support PVSS’ high-impact housing programs and empowerment services for families experiencing homelessness.

Attendees of all ages and skill levels, from the competitive runners to the weekend joggers, to families who want to walk together, can enjoy this well-loved event. Starting and ending in Ramsay Park, the race route is a beautiful trek around Watsonville’s wetlands. For the first time ever, the races will be chip-timed, and 10K runners will enjoy an out-and-back loop!

As tradition goes, you can honor your mother with a rose. All participants will enjoy a continental breakfast and a live DJ. The first 700 registrants receive T-shirts. Female and male winners per five- year age division will be awarded medals. Families with strollers are welcome.

Begin your Mother’s Day in support of ending homelessness for mothers, their children, and families in Pajaro Valley. When families in our community thrive, we all thrive. Let’s live in a community where every child has a safe and stable place to sleep at night, so that every child may apply her full potential every day.

Mother’s Day Run/Walk for Shelter has grown so much since the first one held in 1984! The community’s commitment to raising critically needed funds to move families beyond homelessness and into self-sufficiency has driven this growth. In 2018, we expect over 1,000 people to help raise $75,000.

Race Information: Pajaro Valley Shelter Services’ Benefit Fundraiser Ramsay Park, 1301 Main Street, Watsonville Sunday May 13.

Registration: Register online at www.pvshelter.org or call (831) 728-5649. Race day registration and bib pick-up start at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 13. Bibs are not transferable. Registration fees are non-transferable & non-refundable.

Fees and Races: A Registration Form is required for EACH participant. One T-shirt is included with registration for the first 700 runners/walkers. 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk: $30 until 3/20; $40 until 5/6; $50 until 5/13 – 1K Kids’ Fun Run: $20 until 5/6; $25 until 5/13

Race Start Times: 1K Kids’ Fun Run @ 7:45 a.m. 5K Walk @ 8:00 a.m. 5K Run @ 8:00 a.m. 10K Run @ 8:45 a.m. Course Closes AT 10:15 a.m.

Course: The course is professionally chip-timed: computerized time results will be announced on the day of the event & on our website, www.pvshelter.org — All runs and walks start and end at Ramsay Park. Course maps are available on our website.

Features: Event T-shirt included in the registration fee; roses for the moms; refreshments and water; live DJ

Awards: 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk – Medals for 1st, 2nd, 3rd places, male/female winners per 5-year age division, in the 10k and 5k; plus gifts for the overall 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places, male/female winners, in the 10K and 5K – 1K Kids’ Fun Run: Accomplishment medals for all youth, 12 yrs. & under per 3-year age division

Why Should You Participate in Mother’s Day Run?

“It gives us the opportunity to support a community program that advocates and services human beings to have a safe place to restore and redefine themselves.” - Tony Roman, Mother’s Day Runner and Watsonville High School Track & Field Coach

Since 1983, Pajaro Valley Shelter Services (PVSS) has served over 7,000 people affected by homelessness and PVSS currently serves 85 families every year, or 250 people, two-thirds of who are children. PVSS provides strength-based, bilingual, and culturally sensitive case management and skills-building workshops to address needs of families related to employment, educational attainment, and poverty.

The values behind PVSS’ accountability-driven sustainable solution to homelessness are deeply etched into every moment of a family’s experience at PVSS. These are values clients carry with them long past program completion – ending cycles of homelessness through future generations.

Empower homeless families to move beyond homelessness and into self-sufficiency!