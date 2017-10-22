34th Annual Evening Of Wine And Roses for PVCHT

The Pajaro Valley Community Health Trust Board of Directors and staff are pleased to announce the 34th Annual Evening of Wine and Roses fundraiser, scheduled for Friday, November 3, 2017 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Crosetti Building, Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds.

This annual gala unites Santa Cruz Mountains vintners, local restaurateurs and caterers, and generous members of our community in a lively harvest celebration that promotes good health.

“We’re excited to bring the community together for this 34th annual celebration of the fall harvest,” says Caitlin Brune, Health Trust CEO, “continuing the Health Trust’s tradition of highlighting the abundant blessings of this fertile region while raising resources that help promote good health for all residents of the Pajaro Valley.”

As always, this year’s event includes tastes of distinguished wines from more than 20 Santa Cruz Mountains wineries alongside gourmet hors d’oeuvres provided by more than a dozen local restaurants and caterers. Beautiful roses and other flowers cultivated in the Pajaro Valley will be displayed, with rose bouquets on sale.

Guests have the opportunity to participate in exciting live and silent auctions featuring gourmet dinners, unique gifts and collectibles, original art and special wine varietals.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $75.00 each at https://pvhealthtrust.org or by phoning (831) 761-5639. Limited tickets will be available at the door for $85.00 each.

Proceeds from this annual Health Trust fundraiser support health promoting programs and healthcare access for underserved Pajaro Valley families.

This year, the Health Trust is holding a “Cash is King” Raffle, where the winner takes home half the cash raised through ticket sales – up to $15,000. Tickets are $100.00 each and only 300 will be sold!

Second prize is $1,000 cash. In addition, a live auction will feature a two-night stay for up to 10 people in South Lake Tahoe, a Winemaker’s 101 course complemented by lunch with wine pairings for a party of eight, a behind-the-scenes tour of Santa Cruz Naturals Medical Cannabis dispensary followed by snacks at Bittersweet Bistro for a party of six, and a collection of unique wines, original artwork, getaways, and other extraordinary dinner parties.

In keeping with an event tradition established in 2008, the Health Trust has produced a spectacular Wine and Roses commemorative poster, available for purchase at the event. The original painting used to create this year’s poster was contributed by mural artist Jaime Sanchez of Watsonville, and will be offered to the highest bidder during the event’s exciting live auction.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of participating wineries, restaurants, rose growers, artists, volunteers, local business sponsors and thousands of community residents. These diverse benefactors have contributed invaluable support over so many years,” says Health Trust Board Chair Suzanne Mine Eguchi, “I am so proud to live in such a generous community.”

An Evening of Wine and Roses is the major special event fundraiser of the Pajaro Valley Community Health Trust, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit healthcare foundation. Net event proceeds help to ensure access to healthcare services and health-promoting programs for underserved Pajaro Valley families.

Founded in 1998, the Health Trust works to improve health and quality of life for all residents of the Pajaro Valley. The Health Trust’s current funding priority areas include: diabetes and its contributing factors; oral healthcare and education; promoting careers in the health professions; and ensuring access to healthcare.

For more information about the Pajaro Valley Community Health Trust or An Evening of Wine & Roses, or to purchase event and raffle tickets, please contact the Health Trust at (831) 761-5639 or visit our website at https:// pvhealthtrust.org.

Participating Restaurants/Caterers and Alternative Beverage vendors (Confirmed as of October 6) • California Grille • Carmona’s Barbecue • Catering by D’ La Colmena • Cilantro’s Mexican Restaurant • Corralitos Meat & Sausage Company • Elkhorn Slough Brewery • Ella’s at the Airport • Freedom Bakery & Confections • Hidden Fortress Coffee Roasters • Imura Restaurant • M&M Party Rental • Monterey Bay Caterers • Nob Hill/Raley’s Foods • Poetry in Motion Catering • S. Martinelli Company • Seabright Brewery • Second Harvest Food Bank • The Turkey Boat • Watsonville Community Hospital