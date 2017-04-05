34th Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake

Fundraiser for Santa Cruz County Big Brothers Big Sisters

Boardwalk Bowl, 115 Cliff Street, Santa Cruz April 29 and 30

The “Bowl For Kids’ Sake” fund-raiser is the biggest of the year for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Cruz County. 100% of the proceeds go directly to the development of long lasting mentoring relationships for the at-risk youth in our county.

Over 600 bowlers from local businesses, schools, and organizations come together to bowl for the organization. Over 4,000 pledge sponsors from all over the country donate to our bowlers supporting their fundraising efforts.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Cruz County is celebrating its 34th year hosting the popular Bowl for Kids’ Sake Event at the Boardwalk Bowl in Santa Cruz on April 29th and 30th. Over 600 bowlers will sign up at www.santacruzmentor.org and bowl together to fundraise for the at-risk youth in our county.

Over the 33 years, Bowl for Kids’ Sake has hosted 17,000 bowlers. In the coming weeks we anticipate over 110 teams to sign up to bowl with friends, family, co-workers, and community builders. Big Brothers Big Sisters continues to sign up individuals and new groups every day. Teams consist of 4 to 6 members with each bowler aiming for $125 in pledges to the agency.

The top fundraiser will earn our grand prize of a two-night stay at Seascape Resort with dinner at Sanderlings. Additionally, all participants that raise over $200 will have the opportunity to earn grab bag prizes and apparel. Interested prospective bowlers contact us at 831-464-8691 or visit our website at www.santacruzmentor.org to join the event during one of the bowling times offered during the 2 day event.

Currently, there are over 60 kids on the waiting list for the one to one mentoring program. Over 75% of the children on the waiting list are boys. Big Brothers Big Sisters needs volunteer mentors to share a few hours a month with a child doing things they each enjoy like biking, baking or going to the movies.

By matching a child with a caring and reliable mentor Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Cruz County helps keep kids in school, away from at-risk behavior, exposes them to career options and provides them with a nurturing positive relationship.

A few hours a month have a life long impact on how kids grow up in Santa Cruz County.