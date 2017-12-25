Solar Installations at County Facilities Begin

With the commencement of work to install a series of solar arrays at County facilities, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors is expanding its commitment to responsible stewardship of the environment and taxpayer dollars.

Construction began the first week in December, 2017, on what will eventually be eight solar arrays at County facilities, including the County Governmental Center and Simpkins Family Swim Center. Funded through Clean Renewable Energy Bonds, the $7.4 million project will save the County several factors more in energy costs over the expected life of the arrays, while offsetting 637 tons of carbon emissions annually.

“This project will reduce County government’s carbon footprint even further, while providing jobs and freeing up millions of dollars over the next twenty years for other needed projects and services,” Supervisor Ryan Coonerty said. “I couldn’t be happier to see this day arrive.”

With one exception, all projects should be completed by May. Parking at County facilities will be minimally impacted during construction, but the projects will result in no loss of public parking. The type and location of projects are as follows: