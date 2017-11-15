Friday, Nov. 3, from 4 to 9 p.m. • 1 Old Ranch Rd Carmel

CARMEL — The American Red Cross of the Central Coast will proudly host its annual Farm to Table Dinner at Carmel Valley Ranch on Friday, November 3. Presented by Century Communities and Audi, the dinner is an opportunity for community and business leaders to gather to celebrate the impact of the local Red Cross chapter while feasting on the finest local offerings in a beautiful outdoor setting.

The Farm to Table festivities will kick off in the early evening with live music by The Monterey Jazz Festival All-Stars and a tasting reception featuring area wineries, breweries, and distilleries.

Then, Chef Tim Wood of Carmel Valley Ranch, Chef Todd Fisher of Folktale Winery, and Chef Fabrice Roux of Roux and Carmel Valley Chop House will prepare and serve a unique, multi-course, family-style dinner featuring the best offerings from local farms with expertly selected wine pairings.

The night will culminate with an exciting live auction that benefits the programs and emergency services that the Red Cross provides in Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. This year’s auction will focus on the need to replace one of the Red Cross’ local Emergency Response Vehicles.

Whether it’s responding to a disaster, collecting lifesaving blood, teaching skills that can save a life, installing smoke alarms, or assisting military members and their families, the Red Cross is there.

A limited number of tickets remain for this year’s dinner. They can be purchased online at redcross.org/FarmtoTable2017 or by calling 831-626-5255.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. The American Red Cross of the Central Coast serves the residents of Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties.

•••

For more information, visit our website at redcross.org/centralcoast or call us at 831-624-6921. You may also find us on Facebook and Twitter.