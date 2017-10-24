News from Watsonville Wetlands Watch

Saturday, October 28

Community Restoration

We invite you to help restore wetland habitat as part of our fourth Saturday Community Restoration events. We will work from 9 a.m. to noon, and we always make time for birding or a short hike around the wetlands. We supply the gloves, tools, and yummy snacks.

Tuesday, November 14

Presentation: The Underwater World of Point Lobos

Please join us when Jerry Loomis, retired park ranger and state park diver, leads us on an underwater adventure to learn about a part of Point Lobos seldom seen by park visitors.

Jerry created this presentation because of a question often asked of divers as they exit the water in Whalers Cove: “What did you see down there”? The curiosity of visitors to know what exists in the world below the water urged him to start taking underwater photos and share what Jerry feels is the most amazing dive spot in the world.

Jerry Loomis was a ranger, diver, and docent coordinator at Point Lobos for 22 years beginning in 1980. He is currently a Docent at Point Lobos and the Point Lobos Summer Adventures program which he started five summers ago as a retired ranger turned Interpreter. The highlight of his career was acting as the Point Lobos Docent Coordinator, seconded by his job as a State Park Diver in the underwater portion of Point Lobos.

This talk is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Fitz Wetlands Educational Resource Center. Admission is free but you must reserve a seat online at www.watsonvillewetlandswatch.org For information, email wetlandscoordinator@gmail.com.

Mica J. Hall Joins the Board of Directors

Mica Hall, a Dean at Defense Language Institute, recently joined the Board of Directors of the Watsonville Wetlands Watch as a way to give back to the community. Mica has a strong personal interest and belief in preserving the unique ecological habitat of the area through education and collaboration with other community-minded organizations.

As a career educator, she believes the way to change the present and the future is by educating children, and supporting them in taking the lessons they have learned back to their families, who, in turn, make better choices for the community.

Mica’s professional background is in foreign language education and sociolinguistics and she is a strong advocate for enjoying and preserving the natural beauty the local area offers.

Mica hopes to contribute to Watsonville Wetlands Watch’s restoration, preservation, and education efforts by supporting her colleagues and citizen science in all its forms. She expects to put her experience with strategic planning and resource management to work to help WWW reach its goals and set new ones. By paying attention and taking an interest in the physical world around us, Mica believes each of us can make a difference.

Watsonville Wetlands Watch, PO Box 1239, Freedom, CA 95019. Phone 831-728-1156. Website: www.watsonvillewetlandswatch.org