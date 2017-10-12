MONTEREY COUNTY — Caltrans will be performing highway maintenance on State Route 1 and US Highway 101 next week in the following areas next week. Motorists can expect lane closures in the following locations:

The No. 2 (right) lane of southbound State Route 1 will be closed near Tioga Avenue in Sand City on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 9:30 am until 2 pm.

The No. 2 (right) lane of southbound State Route 1 at Munras Avenue in Monterey will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 9:30 am until 2 pm.

The No. 2 (right) lane of northbound US Highway 101 at Trafton Road in Watsonville will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 9:30 am until 2 pm.

Electronic message boards will assist the public during this roadwork. This roadwork will be performed by the Caltrans Maintenance team in Monterey.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Monterey County, residents can call the District 5 toll free number at 1-831-423-0396 or can visit our website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#scr