Aptos High School Scoreboard: Mid-September

Football

Season Record (1-2)

Coach: Randy Blankenship

Placer (Auburn) 21 – Aptos 0 (Sep 8, A)

This is the first time Aptos has been shutout since 2010.

Aragon (San Mateo) 28 – Aptos 27 (Sep 1, H)

Girls Volleyball

Season Record: (1-4, League 1-0)

Coach: Ashley Tennant

Aptos 3 – Santa Cruz 1 (29-31, 25-22, 25-22, 26-24) (Sep 12, A*)

Aptos Stats: Jillian Rodriguez 19 Kills, 7 Dig, 7 Aces; Dani Hewitt 24 Assists; Peyton Dueck 32 Digs; Chloe Manor 17 Assists; Lauren Picone 14 Digs

Water Polo

Girls Season Record: (League 2-0)

Coach: Mark Knapp

Aptos def Christopher (8-1) (Sep 12, H*)

Aptos hosted Christopher HS coming out on top, 8-4. After being outscored by the Cougars 3-2, Aptos rallied for seven, second half goals. The shorthanded Mariners were lead by Skylar Poulos with 4 goals. In addition Kristen Malone and Kelly Taylor added two goals apiece for the Mariners. Playing an exceptional game at goalie was Kaylee Pryor, who had eight saves on fifteen shots.

Aptos def Santa Cruz (16-4) (Sep 7, A*)

In the league opener, Aptos beat Santa Cruz High, 16-4, at SCHS. High scorers for Aptos were Skylar Poulos and Kelly Taylor with four goals apiece. Kristen Malone and Jordan Wagner chipped in three goals each as well.

Boys Season Record: (League 1-1)

Coach: Cody Gilbert

Aptos def Christopher (11-8) (Sep 12, H*)

Aptos Stats: 11 Goals, 27 Att, 8 Assists, 15 Steals, 11 Trnovrs, 5 Saves, 5 MPen

Aptos Scoring: Beck Escalante 5 Goals, 8 Att; Mathew Morse 3 Goals, 9 Att; Owen Mueller 1 Goal, 1 Att; Logan Schaefer 1 Goal, 3 Att; Cameron Wagner 1 goal, 1 Att

Santa Cruz def Aptos (18-5) (Sep 7, A*)

Aptos Stats: 5 Goals, 11 Att, 2 Assists, 8 Steals, 1 Trnovr, 3 Saves, 10 MPen

Aptos Scoring: Jackson Wyatt 4 Goals; Zach Jauregg-Wagner 4

Girls Tennis

Aptos Season Record (3-0, SCCAL 1-0)

Coach: Linda Hitchcock

Aptos def Scotts Valley (6-1) (Sep 9, A*)

Aptos def Salinas (5-2) (Aug 31, H)