Aptos High School Scoreboard: Mid-September

Football
Season Record (1-2)
Coach: Randy Blankenship
Placer (Auburn) 21 – Aptos 0 (Sep 8, A)
This is the first time Aptos has been shutout since 2010.
Aragon (San Mateo) 28 – Aptos 27 (Sep 1, H)
Girls Volleyball
Season Record: (1-4, League 1-0)
Coach: Ashley Tennant
Aptos 3 – Santa Cruz 1 (29-31, 25-22, 25-22, 26-24) (Sep 12, A*)
Aptos Stats: Jillian Rodriguez 19 Kills, 7 Dig, 7 Aces; Dani Hewitt 24 Assists; Peyton Dueck 32 Digs; Chloe Manor 17 Assists; Lauren Picone 14 Digs
Water Polo
Girls Season Record: (League 2-0)
Coach: Mark Knapp
Aptos def Christopher (8-1) (Sep 12, H*)
Aptos hosted Christopher HS coming out on top, 8-4. After being outscored by the Cougars 3-2, Aptos rallied for seven, second half goals. The shorthanded Mariners were lead by Skylar Poulos with 4 goals. In addition Kristen Malone and Kelly Taylor added two goals apiece for the Mariners. Playing an exceptional game at goalie was Kaylee Pryor, who had eight saves on fifteen shots.
Aptos def Santa Cruz (16-4) (Sep 7, A*)
In the league opener, Aptos beat Santa Cruz High, 16-4, at SCHS. High scorers for Aptos were Skylar Poulos and Kelly Taylor with four goals apiece. Kristen Malone and Jordan Wagner chipped in three goals each as well.
Boys Season Record: (League 1-1)
Coach: Cody Gilbert
Aptos def Christopher (11-8) (Sep 12, H*)
Aptos Stats: 11 Goals, 27 Att, 8 Assists, 15 Steals, 11 Trnovrs, 5 Saves, 5 MPen
Aptos Scoring: Beck Escalante 5 Goals, 8 Att; Mathew Morse 3 Goals, 9 Att; Owen Mueller 1 Goal, 1 Att; Logan Schaefer 1 Goal, 3 Att; Cameron Wagner 1 goal, 1 Att
Santa Cruz def Aptos (18-5) (Sep 7, A*)
Aptos Stats: 5 Goals, 11 Att, 2 Assists, 8 Steals, 1 Trnovr, 3 Saves, 10 MPen
Aptos Scoring: Jackson Wyatt 4 Goals; Zach Jauregg-Wagner 4
Girls Tennis
Aptos Season Record (3-0, SCCAL 1-0)
Coach: Linda Hitchcock
Aptos def Scotts Valley (6-1) (Sep 9, A*)
Aptos def Salinas (5-2) (Aug 31, H)