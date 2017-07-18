Santa Cruz County Bank (OTC: SCZC) reported a record $1.9 million in net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2017; an increase of 25%, compared to the prior quarter ended March 31, 2016. This represented a 14.61% return on average equity for the quarter. The book value per share of Santa Cruz County Bank’s common stock at March 31, 2017 was $23.96, compared to $23.15 as of December 31, 2016.

Shareholders’ equity grew to $52.7 million, a 14% or $6.6 million increase compared to March 31, 2016. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, Santa Cruz County Bank received the #1 ranking for overall performance for California banks by Financial Management Consulting (FMC) Group and a 5-Star “Superior” rating by Bauer Financial Reports, Inc. for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The bank’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.05 per share. The dividend is payable on July 10, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2017. This is the seventeenth consecutive quarterly cash dividend declared by the bank.

Santa Cruz County Bank, founded in 2004, is a locally owned and operated community bank with offices located in Aptos, Capitola, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville.

For the past nine years, the Bank’s SBA Department has been recognized as a top SBA lender in Santa Cruz County. Santa Cruz County Bank is a top USDA lender in the state of California.

