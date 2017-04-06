26th Annual Ducky Derby!

Watch the plastic duckies float down the chute at Harvey West Park Saturday, April 22 at this annual Omega Nu fundraiser. All proceeds benefit local scholarship funds and local nonprofits.

Grand Total 2015-16 Charity Disbursements $48,955

One of the two main purposes of the Santa Cruz Chapter of Omega Nu is to meet the charitable needs of the local community. Since the first charity grant was made following the 1906 earthquake, Omega Nu has given over two million dollars to individuals, families and organizations in need. Total charitable contributions are in excess of three hundred thousand dollars over the last 5 years.

The second purpose of the Santa Cruz Chapter of Omega Nu is to support education. The Sigma Alpha chapter of Omega Nu has awarded their 2016/17 Funds for Fundamentals grants to 54 teachers at 9 of our elementary schools in the amount of $10,320.

The teachers will use their grants for a variety of things including books, math/science/writing curriculum updates and supplemental materials, PE equipment, musical equipment, and art projects.

The schools included in this funding cycle included: Boulder Creek, DeLaveaga, Gault, Mar Vista, Mountain, Pacific, Santa Cruz Gardens, Valencia and Vine Hill Elementary schools.

Groups, families or individuals in need may apply in writing to: Omega Nu of Santa Cruz P.O. Box 1696 Santa Cruz, CA 95061 Email: omeganusc@gmail.com