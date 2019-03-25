2019 Trailblazers Recognized

Presented by the Santa Cruz County Women’s Commission

The Trailblazers Awards recognize people in Santa Cruz County who, through their professional or personal efforts, are making extraordinary differences in the lives of women or girls. Honorees are people who have made significant contributions to improving the lives of women or girls, as well as inspiring, empowering, and encouraging them.

Past Trailblazers have been recognized for their impact in a range of social, political, and economic issues affecting women, including in the areas of criminal and economic justice, education, prevention of violence against women and girls, women’s healthcare, political participation, and/or various organizations that support the interests of women or girls.

This year, the Women’s Commission is honoring the following four individuals for their commitment to improving the lives of women and girls in Santa Cruz County:

•••

Margaret Cariño-Condon: Co-founder and Program Coordinator for Salud y Cariño (SyC) a local nonprofit whose mission is to “Open doors for girls to take action and gain confidence through physical activity and healthy choices to live their best lives now and in the future”.

Casey Coonerty-Protti: Owner of Bookshop Santa Cruz and Co-Founder of the Alliance of Women Entrepreneurs dedicated to creating community in downtown Santa Cruz by shining a light on the unique leadership and community-building strength of local women business owners.

Nicole Keadle: A Member of the Justice and Gender Advisory Task Force, and an advocate and role model to women involved with the Santa Cruz County criminal justice system.

Clara Minor: Owner of Minorsan, empowering women and girls through self-defense and fitness for more than 33 years.

•••

The Trailblazers Awards will be presented during the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors meeting, (701 Ocean Street, Fifth Floor, Board Chambers, Santa Cruz, CA, 95060) at 9:00 AM on March 26, 2019, immediately followed by a celebration reception in the Fifth Floor Coastlines Conference Room. n

•••

For more information: www.sccwc.org