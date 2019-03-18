2019 Survivor Casting Call

Have you always dreamed of being on the CBS hit reality TV show Survivor? Turn that dream into reality and register for the Survivor Casting Call!

From now through March 22, go to SurvivorCastingCall.com for more information about eligibility requirements and to sign up for this incredible opportunity. Then, on March 23, head over to the Travel & Adventure Show at the Santa Clara Convention Center to audition in person!

Season 33 winner and Bay Area native Adam Klein will be at the Travel & Adventure Show on Saturday at the Taiwan Tourism booth to meet fans, answer questions, and share his own tips for making it onto the show and thriving in the competition. The Casting Call will be available for pre-registered contestants starting at 10am in the Great America Meeting Rooms 1-3, on the second floor of the Santa Clara Convention Center. Adam Klein will also make a special appearance to speak at the Savvy Traveler Theater at 3:45 pm.

Winning Survivor was a life-changing experience for Adam Klein. When Klein’s mother Susie passed away from lung cancer only an hour after Klein returned from winning Survivor in December 2016, he knew he had to raise funds and bring awareness about lung cancer, not just in America, but worldwide. He contributed $100,000 of his winnings to the cause, and with the help of the nonprofit Stand Up to Cancer, has raised hundreds of thousands more dollars in memory of his mother.

Klein is now using his celebrity status to be a speaker, host, and advocate for cancer victims. After his Survivor victory in San Juan del Sur, Klein also developed a special love for exploring beautiful places around the world. Most recently, he visited the island of Taiwan on the trip of a lifetime, touring the scenic nation and advocating for it as a top destination for adventurous travelers focused on healthy living.

Meet Adam Klein at the Adventure & Travel Show’s Taiwan Tourism booth and learn just what it takes to endure the Survivor experience. All eligible candidates 18+ are welcome and must pre-register to audition at SurvivorCastingCall.com!

•••

Santa Clara Convention Center: 5001 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054