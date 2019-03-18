Header

2019 AG Talk Series

By See Below on March 17, 2019

Presented by the Agricultural History Project of Santa Cruz County

Thursday, Mar 21 • 6:30 p.m. • Codiga Center & Museum

AG Talk Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comThe spring AG Talk Series features talks by members of the Pajaro Valley Agricultural Community with stories to share of the history, challenges, successes and efforts to preserve the values, culture and agricultural lifestyle that makes the Pajaro Valley such a unique and wonderful community.

The speaker, Joe Morris, will be discussing the subject “Sustainability in Grass-Fed Beef Production on the Kelly Thompson Ranch.”

Joe Morris and his family are proud of their agricultural roots raising beef on the Central Coast. They sustainably raise grass-fed beef on the beautiful Kelly Thompson Ranch foothills using the old-time cowboy ways.

AG Talk Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comLight refreshments will be served. For more information, call Agricultural History Project at (831) 724-5898.

•••

$10 Donation Suggested. Located at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 East Lake Avenue, Watsonville, CA 95076 

For more information: http://aghistoryproject.org

