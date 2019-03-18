2019 AG Talk Series

Presented by the Agricultural History Project of Santa Cruz County

Thursday, Mar 21 • 6:30 p.m. • Codiga Center & Museum

The spring AG Talk Series features talks by members of the Pajaro Valley Agricultural Community with stories to share of the history, challenges, successes and efforts to preserve the values, culture and agricultural lifestyle that makes the Pajaro Valley such a unique and wonderful community.

The speaker, Joe Morris, will be discussing the subject “Sustainability in Grass-Fed Beef Production on the Kelly Thompson Ranch.”

Joe Morris and his family are proud of their agricultural roots raising beef on the Central Coast. They sustainably raise grass-fed beef on the beautiful Kelly Thompson Ranch foothills using the old-time cowboy ways.

Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Agricultural History Project at (831) 724-5898.

•••

$10 Donation Suggested. Located at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 East Lake Avenue, Watsonville, CA 95076

For more information: http://aghistoryproject.org