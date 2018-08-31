2018 Summer Festival Finales

A Perfect End to a Fantastic Summer on the Central Coast

By Noel Smith

Another summer of entertaining visiting family and friends by showing them how truly fortunate we are who live here in Santa Cruz County is about to end.

Now we can enjoy and take part in our own hometown celebrations. While the rest of the country has been sweltering in their humid summer and searching for a cooling breeze, we have had our foggy, cool mornings and sunny, zephyrous afternoons to enjoy. Now it’s our time for us to relish our celebrations as summer ends and our sun-filled fall begins!

•••

36th Annual Capitola Art & Wine

September 8 & 9

The first of the September festivals is the 36th Annual Capitola Art & Wine Festival Saturday September 8 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday September 9, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission FREE! Over 160 fine artists and 22 wineries will participate in the 2018 Festival. Try browsing though one of the most picturesque places on the planet — Capitola Village — looking for that perfect piece of art, decoration or jewelry.

Sample some of the best wine California has to offer from grapes grown in the Mountains of Santa Cruz. Listen to Extra Large, Soulwise, and Royal Jelly Live. Feast on gourmet offerings from Bill the Oysterman, Falafel of Santa Cruz, Happy Dog Hot Dogs, India Gourmet, Souza’s Rice Bowls, Holopono and Saucey’z food trucks. If that isn’t enough, Capitola Village is filled with restaurants for every taste, and charming boutiques to satisfy a shopper’s dream.

Relax while the kids create a masterpiece of their own in the Kids Art & Music Area, and kids of all ages will be fascinated by street performances of The Great Morgani and The Surfing Magician. It’s a fun weekend for the whole family all in charming Capitola Village overlooking beautiful Monterey Bay.

•••

Santa Cruz County Fair: Bounty of the County

September 12 thru 16

Right in the middle of September is the County Fair from Wednesday, Sept. 12 to Sunday, Sept. 16. At the County Fair you get to see all those farm animals, equipment and livestock that is such a part of the history of our region. The 4-H and the FFA youth get to show what they’ve learned and the county’s best apple pie is chosen.

For your excitement there are the carnival rides, horse shows, professional entertainment and the food to help fill your day. Michael Mezmer is the award winning magician who has performed at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, casinos, amusement parks, on cruise ships, at Fairs, Festivals and in 24 countries worldwide.

Rattlesnake Dave Richardson, a true showman and comic, has been traveling the country for 27 years educating and entertaining with all his venomous little friends who will be waiting for Fairgoers daily out in the Apple Blossom Lane.

For family excitement, see The Wild West Turkey Stampede races across the Tank House Lawn and the All Alaskan Racing Pigs return to the lawn near the livestock area, bringing cheering crowds to the Santa Cruz County Fair!

Twinkle Time stars Twinkle with her signature bright orange pigtails, and her two best friends; Happy, a clumsy and shy bookworm that loves science, and Lil Hoopz, who loves anything sports or competitive. The trio puts on a show that will get kids and parents jumping to their feet to dance and sing along.

See the daily schedule in the Santa Cruz County Fair Guide for show times.

On Sunday afternoon September 17 the last day of the fair, the Charros share their passion for horses as the main Horse Show Arena at the Fairgrounds transforms itself from a competitive horsemanship arena into a performance venue. The traditional Charro show returns with a start time of 4 p.m.

•••

First Capitola Beach Festival

September 29 & 30

Labor Day weekend is now yours to plan and enjoy but Capitola by the Sea has saved the best from the former Begonia Festival for the end of September.

Saturday, Sept 29



The Festival starts with the inaugural Little Wharf 3 mile Fun Foot Run 8 – 11 a.m. starting at the East Cliff Village Shopping Center and running three miles along the Santa Cruz coastline, to the Capitola Esplanade. Preregister – Shuttles will be available.

Horseshoes in the Sand 7 a.m. – Finish is the doubles tournament at Capitola Beach in front of Zelda’s Restaurant. Teams will be chosen by drawing names from a hat. Preregister – Check-in time 7:00 – 8:00 am. Sponsored by Zelda’s

Lighted Nautical Parade on Soquel Creek 7 – 8 pm when Saturday will end with a parade of lighted barges between the trestle and the lagoon guided by designated Creek Marshalls. Float builders who wish to light up a barge must Preregister – the number of barges is limited to 12. There will be no access to the trestle during the Lighted Parade.

Sunday, Sept 30

Fishing Derby 6:30 a.m. until Noon. Registration begins at 6:30 AM near the end of the Capitola Wharf. Bring your own fishing poles. Open to all ages. Final Tally begins at 11 AM. Sponsored by Paradise Beach Grille

Sand Sculpture Contest 8 a.m. to Noon at Capitola Beach. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. on the beach. Trophy judging will be held at Noon. Sponsored by Capitola Self Storage

Chalk Art on the Seawall 9 a.m. – Noon. Sign up at Esplanade Park. Children preschool age and above are welcome to create their own masterpiece atop the seawall on the Esplanade for all to enjoy! Art chalk provided. Sponsored by Capitola Candy Company

Rowboat Races beginning at 1 p.m. until Finish. Registration at the pathway by the Stockton Bridge from NOON until 1 p.m. Timed races on Soquel Creek with two people per boat — We supply the boats! Sponsored by Ironworkers Local #377.

(Preregister for events at: https://master.capitolachamber.com/events/details/capitola-beach-festival-2520)

•••

Truly, there is such a thing as a perfect ending to summer.